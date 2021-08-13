Texas Renaissance Festival requiring employees, vendors to get vaccinated

The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) has announced that it will be requiring all employees, vendors, and performers to supply proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

This does not apply to ticketed visitors and season pass holders, according to TRF.

"To offer convenient access to the vaccine, we have partnered with Walgreens to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccination for participants free of charge. This includes paid and unpaid staff, contractual staff, and temporary workers," explained George Coulam, the Founder and President of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

The service will be available August 21 and September 11 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm at the first aid station behind the Dragonslayer. Vendors should send TRF an email with an approximate number of vaccinations they will be needing and which day they will be attending the clinic.

