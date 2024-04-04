Texas school bus crash report reveals fourth vehicle involved, new details

A new TxDOT report reveals new details in the deadly school bus crash in Bastrop County that killed a Tom Green Elementary School student and a UT graduate student.

The report claims Jerry Hernandez, the man behind the wheel of the concrete truck, drove onto the wrong side of the road and into oncoming traffic, approaching the Hays CISD school bus.

The school bus attempted to swerve, but was unable to avoid Hernandez, spinning counterclockwise before rolling over.

A Toyota RAV4 swerved out of the way to avoid the collision. The RAV4 was hit and damaged by debris.

Hernandez's cement truck continued across traffic, hitting the front of UT graduate student Ryan Wallace's vehicle, pushing it to the shoulder. Wallace was ejected from the vehicle.

The truck then crashed through a guardrail and into a barbed wire fence, overturning in a ditch.

The report also revealed that Jerry Hernandez only had three hours of sleep before driving that day, and used drugs the morning of the crash.

Hernandez claims he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a vehicle stopping ahead of him. TxDOT investigators say video evidence of the crash does not support this.

A toxicology report is still pending, and the crash remains under investigation.