Texas school shooting survivors asking lawmakers to reject some gun bills

School shooting survivors are asking Texas lawmakers to reject certain gun bills.

They said they could have devastating consequences.

School shooting survivors speak out on gun bills

Dig deeper:

It has been almost three years since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"And since then, not a single, not a single meaningful law has been passed in this legislature to make our communities safer and our schools safer. Instead of action, we’ve seen the complete opposite: More guns, fewer rules, and leaders who refuse to even listen to people begging for change," District 145 Rep. Christina Morales said.

Gun safety advocates begged again on Monday for House Committee members to oppose several bills presented.

Survivors of the Santa Fe School shooting that killed eight students and two teachers said these bills increase the risk for students.

HB 259 legalizes short-barrel firearms.

"I was shot by a sawed-off shotgun in the Santa Fe high school mass school shooting on May 18, 2018," Santa Fe school shooting survivor Flo Rice said.

HB 4201 allows license-to-carry holders to carry on government property.

"To allow license holders to carry a concealed firearm in sensitive areas, such as schools, introduces unnecessary risk to every single child in a public school in the state of Texas," a gun safety advocate said.

The other side:

Gun safety advocates say these bills could have devastating consequences. However, gun rights advocates say it is about protecting the Second Amendment.

"I feel for the families or the people that have been involved with violence, but the answer is not by limiting the ability of people to defend themselves or others," gun rights advocate, John Swicegood, said.

"When a license-to-carry holder is present and carrying, everyone around them is safer, and we need to protect their ability to do so," a gun rights advocate said.

What's next:

House Bill 259 and House Bill 4201 were left pending in the House Committee.