Texas State launches scholarship, resources in response to Uvalde shooting

Texas State University has announced it is launching a scholarship and offering other resources in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In a post on its website, the university says that a current student and a recent graduate of Texas State lost family members in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Officials say they've set up the Uvalde Memorial Scholarship Fund to provide financial support to current and future Texas State students affected by the shooting. The scholarship is open for donations and will benefit students from Uvalde with a preference for those directly affected by the tragedy

Other resources available include: