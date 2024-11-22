The Brief By an 8-7 vote, the Texas Board of Education approved learning materials that include Biblical stories. The Bluebonnet Learning materials are optional for school districts. The state will offer a financial incentive of $60 per student to any district using Bluebonnet Learning.



The Texas State Board of Education has approved a set of lesson plans for elementary students that includes stories from the Bible.

The state board chose to add the Bluebonnet Learning curriculum to a list of approved learned materials on Friday afternoon.

The curriculum covers kindergarten through fifth grade and has some lessons that incorporate well-known Bible stories.

The decision was made by a narrow 8-7 vote.

"It overwhelmingly emphasizes Christianity above any other religion, and that's unconstitutional and so we want to call attention to that and make sure that all religious backgrounds are respected and treated equally," Texas Freedom Network Political Director Rocio Fierro-Perez said.

"The teachers aren't going in there to preach to students, right, we're looking at different subjects and bringing up Christian values that will basically, it’s a brushstroke of things throughout the scriptures," Pastor Richard Vega said.

The 15-member board includes 11 Republicans and four Democrats.

One of the board members is a Republican who was appointed to the board just weeks ago by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to temporarily fill a vacant seat. Days after that appointment, a Democrat who ran unopposed was elected to fill that same board seat starting next year.

Abbott has publicly expressed his support for the learning materials.

The resources were initially presented to the State Board of Education in the summer, but have since been revised after analysts found that they relied too heavily on religion in their teachings.

"Had it not been for the Christian bias in this content, I do really find value in how a lot of these lessons are laid out," Texas State Board of Education member Marisa Perez-Diaz said.

"I just do not feel that these materials are yet reflective of the experience and nuance of Texas students," Texas State Board of Education member Staci Childs said.

One lesson on the Golden Rule, mentions the Sermon on the Mount. That lesson also notes how other religions have variations of the Golden Rule. The lessons come with examples from the stories of the Prodigal Son and the Good Samaritan. A lesson on classical art shows how stories from the Book of Genesis were used by painters and there's a study section on poetry that mentions the Book of Psalms.

Critics argued the optional teaching materials blur the line between the separation of church and state.

Supporters said the materials are not limited to Judeo-Christian texts and can have current world operations.

"Does it work? Well, I have a school district, a district in my SBOE district that did it, and I went and watched it. I watched it. I sat in the classroom, and I think it works," said Tom Maynard, a member of the State Board of Education.

In a last-ditch effort to squash part of the proposed material, the vote was split between Bluebonnet Learning English, Language Arts, and Reading, and Bluebonnet Learning Math.

"Eight, seven, the motion passes," Texas State Board of Education Chair Aaron Kinsey said.

Bluebonnet English, Language Arts, and Reading narrowly passed.

"Thirteen, two, the motion passes," Texas State Board of Education Chair Aaron Kinsey said.

Bluebonnet Math passed.

Texas school districts will be able to choose what curriculum they want to use, but the state will offer a financial incentive of $60 per student to any district using Bluebonnet Learning.

The curriculum is expected to be available by August 2025.

Sections from Bluebonnet Learning

Sections below include examples of how religion is presented in Bluebonnet Learning materials.

Kindergarten

The section below is from Bluebonnet Learning's lesson on the Golden Rule.

"Several books of the Christian Bible describe a man who lived a long, long time ago—nearly 2,000 years ago—in a part of the world that is very far from here. The man was named Jesus.

One of the books of the Bible describes Jesus giving a talk atop a small mountain. During this talk he wanted to share some very important lessons, so he climbed the mountain and spoke to a group of people who were gathered to hear him. The talks Jesus gave were called sermons. A sermon is a talk, like a lesson shared by a teacher, but the focus of the lesson is on a religious or moral subject. When Jesus talked about morals in his sermons, he was talking about the right and wrong way to act. Because Jesus shared this sermon up on a mountain, this talk is called 'the Sermon on the Mount.'"

Read the full instructional materials here.

First Grade

The section below is from Bluebonnet Learning's lesson on the prodigal son.

"The text for today’s lesson, a story on the Parable of the Prodigal Son, is derived from the Book of Luke, a book of the New Testament of the Christian Bible. The parable recounts the story of a rebellious son and his forgiving father. The term "prodigal son" has become ubiquitous in popular culture as a way to describe a wayward child. The inclusion of the parable in this unit helps build background knowledge useful for students in future studies of literature and history."

Read the full instructional materials here.

Third Grade

The section below is from Bluebonnet Learning's lesson on Ancient Rome.

"Two thousand years ago, when Augustus Caesar ruled the Roman Empire, a Jewish man who lived in Judea would ultimately have a very significant impact on the history of the empire and beyond. His name was Jesus of Nazareth. The Roman historian Josephus described some of Jesus’s life and his death at the hands of Roman authorities."

"The Christian Bible explains that throughout his life, Jesus taught about God’s love and forgiveness, and performed many miracles. For many early Christians and Christians today, accounts of miracles performed by Jesus are an important part of their beliefs, and it encouraged a rapid spreading of the faith. Some of these miracles included healing the sick, walking on water, and calming a raging storm."

Read the full instructional materials here.

Fifth Grade

The section below is from Bluebonnet Learning's lesson on Juneteenth.

"Abraham Lincoln and other leading abolitionists relied on a deep Christian faith and commitment to America’s founding principles that people should be equal under the law to guide their certainty of the injustice of slavery."

Read the full instructional materials here.