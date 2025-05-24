Texas reps rally against Senate amendment pruning medical marijuana expansion

The Brief The Texas Senate has passed an amendment that narrows the scope of a bill expanding medical marijuana use, reducing eligible patients. The Senate's version cuts conditions like chronic pain and traumatic brain injury, which were included in the House-passed bill. Texas House representatives are expressing strong disapproval, vowing to fight for the original, broader expansion.



An amendment passed by the Texas Senate to a bill defining medical marijuana use in the state greatly reduces applicable patients compared to the version passed by the House.

Some Texas representatives are less than happy about the change.

Texas medical marijuana expansion bill

The backstory:

HB 46, or the Compassionate-Use Program (TCUP) bill, would expand Texas' limited medical marijuana program for applicable users.

The House on May 13 passed a version of the bill that would have included in the expansion honorably discharged veterans who would benefit from use, those experiencing chronic pain, glaucoma, traumatic brain injury, spinal neuropathy, Crohn's disease or other inflammatory bowel diseases, degenerative disc disease and patients with a terminal illness or condition for which a patient is receiving hospice of palliative care.

The House passed the bill 122-21.

Senate amends TCUP expansion

What's Changed:

On Friday night, the Senate Committee on State Affairs added a new amendment to the proposed legislation that would reduce the new list of applicable users.

The amended version would cut chronic pain, TBI and other conditions from those included in the new parameters. It also dramatically cuts the number of new licenses to be issued.

House reacts to TCUP changes

What they're saying:

Rep. Daniel Alders (R-Tyler) began the House's outcry on X by expanding on a post explaining the changes to the bill.

"One of the main reasons why many representatives voted yes on SB3 was because the Texas House passed legislation specifically expanding TCUP," Alders said on the social media platform. "At minimum the Senate needs to expand the program to include: - Chronic pain and TBI traumatic brain injury - More license holders - Prescription by mail. We must get this right."

Rep. Katrina Pierson (R-Rockwall) said on X that she agrees "100%" with Alders' statement.

Rep. Tim Oliverson (R-Cypress), one of the authors of HB 46, also expressed displeasure at the altering of the proposal.

"I am deeply disappointed in the removal of chronic pain and TBI from the Senate version of HB46. I am working tirelessly to get it back in the bill," Oliverson said on X. "Without these qualifying conditions and more access than what is currently contemplated, I am concerned about the effect of SB3 on Texans with legitimate medical conditions."

Rep. Nate Schatzline (R-Fort Worth) also spoke out on X.

"Last week I voted to expand TCUP, the Texas Compassionate Use Program," Schatzline said. "I hope & believe that the Senate will keep the expansion for: - Chronic pain and TBI traumatic brain injury - More license holders - Prescription by mail."

Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), the current Speaker of the House, reposed each of these statements on his X account. Burrows has yet to post a statement of his own. At the time of the statements, Burrows was presiding over a House hearing.

Related article

Texas ban on THC

Dig deeper:

A sweeping bill equating to a near-total ban on THC products is currently nearing the governor's approval. SB 3 would prohibit the sale or use of THC products that were legalized via a loophole created in a 2019 expansion of the hemp industry in Texas.

SB 3 was passed by the Senate before being amended in the House, and was passed to its third and final reading this week.

Small business owners are leading the pack in opposition of the bill. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a major proponent of the proposal, believes the thousands of businesses peddling the products are a detriment to the state. Owners and employees of those smoke and vape stores, on the other hand, are concerned about the loss of business, revenue and a fortune in tax dollars.

What's next:

Now that an amended substitute to HB 46 has passed out of committee, it must next be heard before the full Senate. If passed, the bill would then be sent back to the House, where it may be either passed in its new form or reverted to the original text.

If the House and Senate cannot come to an agreement on the provisions in the bill, the proposed legislation will not make it to the governor's desk.