Texas Senate passes bills aimed at strengthening state's power grid

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas Politics
AUSTIN, Texas - Two bills aimed at strengthening the Texas power grid has passed in the Texas Senate.

State Senator Charles Schwertner, of Georgetown, authored the bills.

Senate Bill 6 established the Texas Energy Insurance Program, and creates funding mechanisms for future construction of electricity-generating facilities.

Senate Bill 7 establishes guidelines for annual reporting of costs and legislative needs to reliably run the ERCOT power grid.

Sen. Schwertner said SB 6 guarantees steel in the ground, and zero-percent interest loans for dispatchable generators. He also said SB 7 brings "balance, and ensures equal contributions to reliability."

Critics of these bills argue they risk further air pollution, higher electricity costs, and hinder the growth of renewable energy in Texas.