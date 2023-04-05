Texas Senate passes bills aimed at strengthening state's power grid

Two bills aimed at strengthening the Texas power grid has passed in the Texas Senate.

State Senator Charles Schwertner, of Georgetown, authored the bills.

Senate Bill 6 established the Texas Energy Insurance Program, and creates funding mechanisms for future construction of electricity-generating facilities.

Senate Bill 7 establishes guidelines for annual reporting of costs and legislative needs to reliably run the ERCOT power grid.

Sen. Schwertner said SB 6 guarantees steel in the ground, and zero-percent interest loans for dispatchable generators. He also said SB 7 brings "balance, and ensures equal contributions to reliability."

Critics of these bills argue they risk further air pollution, higher electricity costs, and hinder the growth of renewable energy in Texas.