Texas Senate passes bill requiring public schools to use B.C./A.D. system in classrooms

The Brief The Senate passed a bill that would require school districts to use "Before Christ" and "Anno Domini" when referencing historical dates. Historians have used "Before Common Era" and "Common Era" as a more inclusive solution. The bill must still get through the Texas House.



A Texas Senate bill would force public schools to use materials that use the terms "Before Christ" and "Anno Domini" when referring to historical periods of time.

Senate Bill 2617 passed the upper chamber 23-8 Monday and now heads to the House where it faces a short deadline with just two weeks left in the session.

B.C./A.D. versus B.C.E./C.E.

The bill requires school districts to create a policy that states teachers must use B.C. and A.D. during instruction.

Additionally, districts cannot use or purchase materials that reference the other way historians reference time – "Before Common Era" and "Common Era."

While both B.C. and A.D., and B.C.E. and C.E. refer to the same timeline. The use of B.C.E. and C.E. is considered more inclusive to all religions, while B.C. and A.D. are rooted in Christianity. Anno Domini means "in the year of our lord."

The use of B.C. and A.D. is commonly used to track the years before and after Jesus Christ's birth. The timeframe was used as the basis for the Gregorian calendar, which is still in use today.

Before Common Era and Common Era are also based on the dates established by the Gregorian calendar.

Other bills related to religion in public schools

The shift back to B.C. and A.D. isn't the only push to add more Christianity in schools.

On Wednesday, the House is set to hear a bill that would require the Ten Commandments to be placed in schools and one that would carve out time for students to pray and read the Bible or other religious texts during the school day.