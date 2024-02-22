Texas shooting spree: Pre-trial hearing held for suspect

A brief, pre-trial hearing was held in Travis County on Thursday, where prosecutors are expected to take the lead in a case that spans two Central Texas counties.

Shane James is accused of carrying out a shooting spree in early December. James is believed to have shot and killed his parents in San Antonio before driving to Austin and shooting to death four other people.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot, but survived.

James had had previous run-ins with the law, but the family had told law enforcement that he didn’t belong in prison; he had mental health issues.

James was originally expected to appear in court but did not on Thursday. The judge requested that he be present at the next hearing set for April 11.