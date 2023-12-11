Texas shooting spree: Suspect faces 10 charges in Travis County

More charges have been added for 34-year-old Shane James, the man police say killed six people and injured three in a shooting spree across Austin and San Antonio on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Jail records show he is facing 10 charges in Travis County.

Two counts of capital murder by terror threat

Two counts of capital murder of multiple persons

One count of aggravated assault mass shooting

Two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant

Three out-of-county misdemeanors

Shane James, 34, is accused of killing six people and injuring three others following a shooting spree in Austin and San Antonio.

The two victims on Shadywood Drive are 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman and 32-year-old Emmanuel Pop Ba. Police confirm James shot and killed Pop Ba while stealing his vehicle. Rahman saw it happen, and James turned the gun on her, narrowly missing her baby who was in a stroller. James drove off in Pop Ba's vehicle. It was later recovered.

Two other victims are 56-year-old Katherine Short and 30-year-old Lauren Short on Austral Loop. They were found dead after a burglary call. That's also where James exchanged gunfire with a responding officer. He also shot and injured AISD Police Sgt. Val Barnes earlier in the day. Both officers are recovering.

James is also accused of shooting and injuring a cyclist, who is expected to be OK.

Police say James was later found in a car he stole from Austral Loop after a chase that went up to 90 miles per hour. He was arrested after hitting another car. Officers found a gun and two magazines on him.

Police say the deaths on Shadywood Drive are the city's 67th and 68th homicides of the year.

Last week's violence puts Austin's murder count for the year at almost on par with last year's 71 homicides in 2022.