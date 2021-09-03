Texas State sets record for freshman enrollment for fall 2021

Texas State University has announced a record-setting freshman enrollment of 6,600 for the 2021 fall semester, a 13% increase over the previous year.

The university says it enrolled the largest number of new undergraduate and graduate students for the fall 2021 semester, surpassing 11,000 for the first time.

Overall, Texas State reported total enrollment of 38,077 students across both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses for fall 2021, as of the sixth day of classes. Enrollment numbers are final on the 20th day of the fall semester.

In addition to the record fall 2021 freshman class, the first-year retention rate for the 2020 freshman class increased to 77.9% over the 77.2% of the previous year.

The university says that the surge in first-year student enrollment is due, in part, to its investment in a record level of new scholarships, leading to a 26% increase in enrolled freshmen ranked in the top 10 percent of their high school graduating class.

The university recently expanded financial support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, awarding $40 million in student assistance this fall through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), and providing Bobcats-to-Bobcats scholarships to help hundreds of students stay enrolled and work toward their degrees.

Texas State also expanded the tuition-free Bobcat Promise program to give more Texas students the chance to attend the university. Bobcat Promise is designed to increase access for Texas students with a family-adjusted gross income (AGI) that does not exceed $50,000 annually. Previously, the upper AGI limit was set at $35,000.

Texas State also set a record with 102 new doctoral students enrolled, a 19% increase from the previous year. Overall, Texas State enrolled 1,304 new graduate students. Texas State also saw an influx of 3,135 transfer students, an increase of 2.5% over the previous year.

