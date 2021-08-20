President of Texas State University announces retirement

Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth announced Friday that she will retire effective May 31, 2022.

"After almost 20 wonderful years in this position, I have decided it is time to move on to the next chapter of my life," Trauth wrote in an email to Texas State students, faculty, and staff."There are no adequate words to describe the affection I have for Texas State and the first-rate people I have met and worked with here. Together, we have set our university on an incredible trajectory that will continue to serve our students, our community, and our state well into the future. I am proud of you; I am proud of us; and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together."

Trauth has been the president of TXST since 2002. Prior to this, Trauth was provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

"President Denise Trauth leaves an extraordinary legacy that will benefit Texas State University and its students for years to come. During her 20 years as president, she has overseen an era of unprecedented growth, expanded and improved two campuses, elevated the university’s research status, and led its evolution from a regional institution to one of statewide and national prominence. Texas State University is a better place to learn, teach, and work because of her service, drive and vision," said Texas State University System Chancellor Brian McCall.

President Trauth is the recipient of several prestigious awards. She received the Ohtli Award from the government of Mexico, the Carol A. Luthman Meritorious Service Award from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, the Austin Business Journal’s Women of Influence Special Achievement Award, the Girl Scouts’ Women of Distinction Award, the "Respect" Award for the First Tee Greater Austin 9 Core Values Awards, and the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce State of Education Austin Human Capital Award.

