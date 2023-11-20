Texas State selected to host 2024 Presidential Debate

Texas State University has been selected to host the first 2024 presidential debate next year by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), making the university the first in Texas to host a presidential debate.

The debate is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at the University Events Center on the San Marcos campus.

Texas State is also the only Texas university to have a U.S. president as an alumnus; Lyndon B. Johnson graduated in 1930 with a bachelor of science in history with a teaching certificate.

"It’s fitting that the only university in Texas to graduate a U.S. president will be the first university in Texas to host a presidential debate," said TSUS Chancellor Brian McCall in a release. "This is an exciting time at Texas State, and we can’t wait to showcase our great university before a global audience."

Texas State alumnus and former chair of the Board of Regents Jack Martin will chair the TXST Presidential Debate Committee which will coordinate fundraising efforts related to the debate, says the university.

"On behalf of our university community, TXST is honored to represent Texas on the international stage and to play a direct role in the nation’s democratic process," said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. "It is especially fitting that TXST will host the debate as we celebrate our 125th year as an institution of higher learning. Supporting our students in becoming engaged global citizens is core to our TXST values and to our legacy. Our university will provide the perfect environment to debate and share ideas that will shape the future of our nation. Thank you to the CPD for giving TXST and our students this incredible opportunity."

