Texas sues 'TexAM' over alleged fake degrees and confusing Texas A&M branding

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The Brief Texas is suing "Texas American Muslim University" (TexAM) for allegedly operating an illegal, unaccredited degree mill in Richardson. The state claims TexAM misled students and used branding confusingly similar to Texas A&M University, facing over $1 million in potential penalties. It remains unclear how many students were affected or if any degrees were improperly issued before the state intervened.



Texas is suing Texas American Muslim University, alleging the entity illegally operated as an unaccredited university.

In the press release announcing the lawsuit, the Texas Attorney General's office state that the entity misled students about its authority to grant degrees, while adopting branding that created confusion with Texas A&M University.

The lawsuit was filed in Collin County district court and seeks temporary and permanent injunctions against the organization. The civil penalties exceed $1 million under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and Texas Education Code.

Why Texas is Suing 'TexAM'

Image by Texas American Muslim University Facebook

What we know:

According to the petition, Texas American Muslim University, also referred to as TexAM, never obtained the certificate of authority required to operate a private postsecondary institution in Texas.

State attorneys allege the entity nonetheless advertised bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, operated a student campus in Richardson and solicited students online and overseas.

The suit names the university entity and three people associated with its operations:

Shahid A. Bajwa, identified as the organization’s chief executive officer

Bilal Piracha

Arsalan Shahzad

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board sent the organization a letter of cease-and-desist on May 6, stating that TexAM was operating illegally because it had never been granted authorization to offer degrees in Texas. The letter warned the entity could face civil penalties and injunctive relief.

Mimicking Texas A&M University Branding

What they're saying:

The lawsuit also alleges TexAM adopted a name and branding "confusingly similar" to Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M University System. The petition says the university system issued its own cease-and-desist letter demanding the organization stop using names such as "TexAM" and "Tex AM University," arguing the branding could mislead the public.

"TexAM has repeatedly disregarded Texas law, misrepresented its authority to grant degrees, and risked deceiving students about its legitimacy," Paxton said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

"My office will not allow illegal, unaccredited degree mills to operate in Texas."

According to the filing, the organization described itself online as "the first university in the United States to offer STEM degree programs embedded with mandatory courses in Islamic Studies."

TexAM University webpage screenshot

Fines and legal penalties

Big picture view:

State attorneys also allege the organization’s nonprofit corporate charter was forfeited in February 2026 and has not been reinstated.

The attorney general’s office is asking the court to bar the defendants from operating a private postsecondary institution in Texas without authorization and from using names or branding similar to Texas A&M University.