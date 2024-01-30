Texas Supreme Court hears arguments on SB 14

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the Texas Supreme Court heard from both sides when it came to the constitutionality of Senate Bill 14.

SB 14 is a bill which was passed into law last year that makes it illegal for children to undergo any gender transition or reassignment treatment.

Both sides followed up with the media after discussing their thoughts on the hearing with the Texas Supreme Court.

"The court just wrapped up, just a few minutes ago, on one of the most critical hot button issues, dealt with by culture today," said Jonathan Covey, with Texas Values.

Covey says this law was passed to protect children from, what he claims, are harmful treatments and procedures that could have negative lifelong effects on Texas youth.

"These harmful interventions are based on junk science and are not constitutional. SB 14 has always been about preventing the castration, preventing the sterilization, and the harm to small, vulnerable children," he said.

After SB 14 was originally signed into law, a group of families and health professionals were able to get a judge to implement a temporary injunction that paused enforcement. It was a short win that was later appealed by the state.

Now those against SB 14 are back in hopes the Texas Supreme Court will affirm the injunction because they claim it wrongfully targets transgender youth.

"Texas politicians' attack on transgender youth and their families is unnecessarily cruel. Transgender people will always exist and have existed for a long time in all of history, and the vast majority of Texans support transgender people and young people having access to medically necessary care," said Lynly Egyes with Transgender Law Center.

Those who want this law to continue, argue this is not life-saving care and say it is dangerous care.

"These interventions are harmful for children, and they lead down a path of lifelong harm and regret. Giving the option of cutting up your body and becoming sterile or committing suicide is an absurd option to be presented to kids," said Covey.

Those against SB 14 say it should not be up to the state to decide what a child does. They say it should be up to their families. They plan to continue the fight until transgender youth are given the same rights as any other Texas child.

"Youth deserve better. Families deserve better. Doctors deserve better. Texans of all races, genders and backgrounds all deserve access to medical care," said Egyes.