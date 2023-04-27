Texas tax preparer gets prison time for helping file false tax returns

A Texas tax preparer received prison time for helping her clients prepare and file false tax returns.

Adela Cruz was sentenced Thursday, April 27 to 27 months in prison, says the IRS.

According to court documents, Cruz operated a tax preparation business in Uvalde County from 2014-2017. To inflate refunds for her clients, the IRS says she claimed false education credits, dependents and business profits or losses on their returns.

She did not sign the returns as a preparer, and instead used fake taxpayer emails to hide her involvement. She also claimed fake education credits on her own 2015 and 2016 tax returns.

The IRS says that she charged her clients between $200 and $400 to prepare these false returns.

In addition to prison, Cruz was ordered to serve one year of supervised release and to pay a $1,500 fine and $129,239 in restitution to the United States.