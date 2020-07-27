Texas teen who has ‘trouble making friends’ gets best birthday surprise

A teenager who has 'trouble making friends' was surprised by her long-distance camp buddies while celebrating her birthday in Lubbock, Texas, on July 25.

Footage tweeted by Ashley Crisp shows the moment her sister Kiley, who has Williams syndrome, was reunited with two friends she’d made at church camp last summer.

Kiley was out to dinner with family at Teddy Jack’s Hub City Grill to celebrate turning 15 when her friends surprised her at the restaurant.

According to Crisp’s tweet, the girls live three hours away, but call Kiley every day and “make her feel so loved.”

