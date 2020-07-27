Tuba player performs for hippos at San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoo shared a video of a talented musician performing for some of the zoo’s residents on July 23.

Timothy the hippo and his grandmother Uma can be seen in the video shared by the zoo swimming to a tuba accompaniment of “The Jolly Farmer Goes to Town” by Robert Schumann, performed by principal tuba of the San Antonio Symphony Lee Hipp.

In the Facebook post accompanying the video, Timothy “wrote” a letter to Fiona, a hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo, whom reports said Timothy communicates with often.

Storyful contributed to the article