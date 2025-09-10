Gov. Abbott signs executive order banning sale of THC products to those under 21

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning the sale of THC products to anyone under the age of 21. The move comes after lawmakers did not pass legislation regulating the industry during either special session. Abbott vetoed an outright ban passed by both chambers in June.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the sale of hemp products to anyone under the age of 21.

The executive order comes after lawmakers in the House and Senate failed to come to an agreement on legislation to ban the sale of hemp products during both special sessions.

While lawmakers could not agree on a total ban, they did pass a new law that prohibits the sale of THC vapes and disposable vapes from China.

What they're saying:

"Absent the kind of regulations that apply to other psychoactive substances that may be safely enjoyed by adults like alcohol and tobacco, minots have been allowed to puchase these products without any safeguards," the order reads.

Abbott suggested state agencies take an approach similar to what was laid out in House Bill 309 during the second special session.

That bill, introduced by state Rep. Briscoe Cain, did not make it past the filing stage.

The executive order instructs the Department of State Health Services and the Alcoholic Beverage Commission to require sellers to check identification during a sale and ban sales to anyone under the age of 21.

The order also directs DSHS to revise testing requirements and increase licensing to aid in enforcement. It prohibits the sale of hemp flower.

Under the executive order, no store can be within 1,000 feet of a church or school.

The responsibility to enforce the order falls on the Department of Public Safety, who will be tasked with coordinating with local law enforcement on enforcement.

Failed ban on THC products

While Abbott points to lawmakers failing to pass legislation regulating THC during two special sessions as the reason for the executive order, Abbott himself vetoed an outright ban on products during the regular session.

In his veto, Abbott called for better regulations. The ones presented in the executive order.

The move drew anger from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who was a major force in pushing for a complete ban.

"On June 22, 2025, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, vetoed Senate Bill 3…because it would not have provided legally sustainable prohibition on access to hemp-derived products by children, did not respect the liberty of adults to access a lawful product that can be made safe through proper regulation and responsible consumption, and banned a commodity made legal by federal law," Abbott said in his order.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW: