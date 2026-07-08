Texas weather: Austin-Travis County EMS warns people of dangers of heat

The Brief Austin-Travis County EMS has responded to 52 heat-related illness calls since the beginning of July Heat-related illness can start with muscle cramps and quickly escalate to heat exhaustion The best defense is preparation: stay hydrated, take frequent breaks out of the sun, wear lightweight clothing, and pay attention to how your body feels



Austin-Travis County EMS is warning people of the dangers of heat.

It may feel like summer has just started, but first responders said the heat is already taking a toll.

Austin-Travis County EMS has responded to 52 heat-related illness calls since the beginning of this month. They said they usually receive even more calls next month.

What they're saying:

"We had a pretty mild start to the summer, but now we're in the thick of it," Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman said.

Captain Stedman warns no one is immune.

"Texans think we're pretty tough, and we think, you know, especially native Texans, like, well, I've been here my whole life, I can tough it out, but heat-related illness does not discriminate," Captain Stedman said.

Heat-related illness can start with muscle cramps and quickly escalate to heat exhaustion.

"Heat exhaustion looks like profuse sweating, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, you could start to feel lethargic," Captain Stedman said.

Left untreated, it can turn into heat stroke.

"Heat stroke is truly a time-sensitive, life-threatening medical emergency. If heat stroke is not reversed, it is fatal 100% of the time," Captain Stedman said.

If someone is showing signs of heat stroke, EMS said to get them out of the sun immediately, start cooling them down, and call 911.

"Then when we get there, we are very likely going to give them an ice bath because the goal is to get that temperature down as quickly as possible," Captain Stedman said.

The people most at risk include young children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with chronic health conditions. For people living with serious mental illness, the dangers can be even greater.

"People with more severe mental illnesses like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, in addition to having more difficulty taking care of themselves, staying hydrated, staying cool, can often be on medications which cause them to more easily dry out, lose water, and in this heat even require more hydration, more shade, and more care and attention to those things," Integral Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ziyad Nuwayhid said.

Local health leaders said Central Texas has seen just how deadly extreme heat can be. In 2023, Austin Public Health recorded more than 1,500 heat-related illnesses and 30 heat-related deaths.

"We hope to never see 2023 again, but we’re preparing for something like that every year," Austin Public Health Emergency Manager Ana Urueta said.

To help people escape the heat, cooling centers are open across Austin at Recreation Centers, Libraries, and Cultural Arts Facilities. For those who can’t afford transportation, CapMetro offers free rides.

"We want the public to be aware that this service is available to them if they are out and about, not necessarily just vulnerable populations," Austin Emergency Management David Wiechmann said.

The best defense is preparation: stay hydrated, take frequent breaks out of the sun, wear lightweight clothing, and pay attention to how your body feels.

With more triple-digit days likely ahead, first responders said taking the heat seriously now could save a life later.