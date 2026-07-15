Austin weather: Another 1 to 3 inches possible over next 48 hours

The Brief Heavy rain, flooding threat in Central Texas Flood Watch still in effect for much of Central Texas until Thursday night Region could see 1-3 inches of additional rain over next 48 hours



Heavy rain and a flooding threat are still in place for Central Texas.

Big picture view:

All the pieces of the rain puzzle are locked in across Central Texas.

There is a low pressure spinning to our west pulling in tons of tropical moisture and providing plenty of lift, giving some areas hours worth of rain.

The steering flow is from south to north, so some training of downpours is occurring, allowing the rain totals to really add up.

Most of the area is under a LEVEL 2 out of 4 flood risk with a much higher flood risk just west of the Hill Country. A Flood Watch is still in effect for areas from Austin to Hill Country until Thursday evening.

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Some low-water crossings could flood, and we will continue to monitor river levels in the Hill Country.

If you live around a low-lying area, please continue to pay close attention to the weather, especially west of Austin.

By the numbers:

Another one to three inches of rain is still possible for the next 48 hours, falling over saturated ground.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.