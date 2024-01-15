Texas weather: How to report power outages

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for January 15 to 17, and people are being asked to conserve power from 6 to 10 a.m. Monday. ERCOT says they are monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

Energy companies say they're prepared to respond to local power outages as well.

How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage

For customers of other electric companies, you can see a full list of where to report outages here.

How to stay warm when the power is out

The National Weather Service has the following tips:

Close blinds or curtains to keep in heat.

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.

Wear layers of warm clothing.

Eat and drink; food provides energy to warm the body; avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Other tips from officials on what to do in an outage include:

Keeping refrigerator and freezer closed as long as possible to prevent food from spoiling

An alternative would be to store food in a Styrofoam container or cooler with a bag of ice

American Red Cross says food is safe 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below

Charge your cell phone and other electronic devices with a car charger. Just do not do it with the garage shut.

