Texas winter weather: DoorDash suspends operations in Austin

DoorDash has announced that it has activated its severe weather protocol and is suspending operations in Austin.

The decision is an expansion on closures announced in Dallas and Fort Worth earlier this week.

Officials with the delivery company says this is a precautionary measure due to the severe winter weather storm which has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice.

All operations in Austin are suspended as of 9 a.m. (CT) on February 1 and are scheduled to resume on February 2 at 9 a.m. (CT) depending on the weather conditions.

"This significant winter storm has created extremely hazardous travel conditions," said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley in a news release. "To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating its Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations in the Austin area."

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this storm. We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants, and customers for their understanding during these difficult conditions and we will resume operations when it is safe to do so," Crowley adds.