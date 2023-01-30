ERCOT says it is monitoring the weather conditions and it expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand.

You can check real-time grid conditions here.

As of 9 a.m., 135,219 Austin Energy customers were without power.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted out that the issue for them shifted from collisions to ice on power lines. Since 3 a.m., AFD says it has responded to 76 reports of wires arcing.

AFD says people should not call 911 for general flashes of light in their neighborhood but to call for specific addresses with wires down or fire.

How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage

For customers of other electric companies, you can see a full list of where to report outages here.

How to stay warm when the power is out

The National Weather Services has the following tips:

Close blinds or curtains to keep in heat.

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.

Wear layers of warm clothing.

Eat and drink; food provides energy to warm the body; avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Other tips from officials on what to do in an outage include:

Keeping refrigerator and freezer closed as long as possible to prevent food from spoiling

An alternative would be to store food in a Styrofoam container or cooler with a bag of ice

American Red Cross says food is safe 40 degrees Farenheit or below

Charge your cell phone and other electronic devices with a car charger. Just do not do it with the garage shut.

