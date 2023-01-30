Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather.

You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below.

Austin

Austin police have shut down the flyover from eastbound Ben White to northbound I-35 due to ice on the ramp.

The Austin Fire Department said four vehicles were involved in a crash on the flyover shortly before 10:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

Pflugerville

Pflugerville police said the flyovers from northbound and southbound 130, and eastbound and westbound 45 are closed due to ice on the roadways.

The flyovers will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates