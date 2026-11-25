The Brief Millions of Texans hitting roads and flying for Thanksgiving Be prepared for heavier traffic and make sure to arrive early if you're heading out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport



Millions of Texans are traveling for Thanksgiving, with heavy traffic expected along I-35 and I-10 and busy crowds at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

By the numbers:

AAA shares the best times to travel and tips to avoid holiday headaches.

If you're heading out of town for Thanksgiving, you may want to give yourself some extra time. Millions of Texans are expected to travel for the holiday, with Wednesday afternoon and evening among the busiest times to hit the road.

AAA Texas estimates 5.7 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, with 5.3 million, or roughly 93%, expected to drive to their destinations.

Best and worst times to drive

Why you should care:

Drivers across Central Texas should prepare for heavier traffic, particularly along Interstate 35. AAA also anticipates congestion along Interstate 10 heading toward Houston.

"Congestion is expected to be at the peak Tuesday afternoon and evening as well as Wednesday afternoon and evening," AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. "On the return, you're looking at Sunday afternoon and evening as well as Monday."

AAA recommends leaving early in the morning to avoid holiday travelers mixing with regular afternoon commuters.

There is some good news for drivers, though. According to AAA Texas, gas prices have been coming down across the state ahead of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving travel at Austin's airport

The holiday rush is also underway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as AAA expects approximately six million Americans to fly for Thanksgiving.

Travelers should arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Passengers should also check their flight status before leaving home, monitor parking availability and bring a REAL ID or another TSA-approved form of identification.

Armbruster said travelers should prepare for potential delays caused by weather or the sheer volume of passengers.

Dig deeper:

Can you bring Thanksgiving food through TSA?

Those traveling with Thanksgiving dishes should be mindful of TSA's carry-on restrictions.

Solid foods, including turkey, stuffing and pies, are generally allowed through security. However, liquids and spreadable foods, including gravy, cranberry sauce and wine, exceeding 3.4 ounces should be packed in checked luggage.

Staying safe on the road

AAA recommends drivers take several precautions before leaving home:

Check tire pressure, tread and battery health.

Check fluid levels and other items under the hood.

Plan your route ahead of time.

Avoid distracted and impaired driving.

Arrange for a designated driver or rideshare if consuming alcohol.

According to AAA Texas, flat tires, dead batteries, engine problems and vehicle lockouts were among the most common roadside emergencies last Thanksgiving.

Whether traveling by plane or car, officials encourage travelers to plan ahead, allow extra time and be patient as millions of Americans make their way to their holiday destinations.