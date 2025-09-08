THC vendors look ahead after regulation fails in second special session

The Brief A controversial topic was left untouched at the end of the second special session — a total ban on THC products THC vendors are pushing for hemp regulation Gov. Abbott hints at a third special session



The second special session came to an end last week and one of the state's most controversial topics was left untouched: the total ban on THC products.

Gov. Greg Abbott has hinted at a third special session, which could still mean major changes for the hemp industry.

Will there be a ban on all THC products?

The backstory:

It was a momentary sigh of relief for THC vendors when the Second Special Session came to a close last Wednesday. This left behind Senate bill 6, which would have made all hemp products with any detectable amount of THC illegal.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick posted on X, stating that despite discussions with the governor, no resolution could be made in terms of a total THC ban.

However, THC vendors are not fully in the clear yet. When asked about the possibility of calling a third special session, Governor Abbot told reporters, "I would say stay tuned on that, something may be happening soon."

The announcement has left people like Draven Shean, the owner of THC Dispensary and Lounge in Austin, with one option: Sit and wait.

It’s unclear what sort of action the governor plans to take, but there have been talks of regulations being placed on the state’s hemp industry, something which Shean has long been an advocate for.

"We're hoping that we get regulation that 21-plus-age restriction on buying hemp products that, you know, child-proof packaging. No advertising towards children. Those are all baselines. We've been asking for them for years. We want that," says Shean.

There are some regulations already put in place for the hemp industry, such as full panel testing for products to align with state regulations, but when it comes to issues such as age restrictions, that’s up to store policy. That gray area is where shady suppliers can come into play, and an area where regulation may be able to help.

"Those bad actors that everyone likes to talk about will be shoved off to the wayside because now we have a concrete foundation from which to build upon, which is all we've been asking for," says Shean.

Lawmakers have long been working to come to an agreement on the THC ban, with Governor Abbott vetoing a similar bill back in June believing that a ban would cause far more headaches than regulation.

"It's abundantly clear from the governor, from the people of Texas, from the 50,000 plus individuals in this space, it's needed," says Shean.

Dig deeper:

Beyond consumer safety, there’s the matter of what hemp does for the state’s economy. A study from Whitney Economics values the Texas hemp industry at $10.2 billion in terms of economic activity, which makes some industry leaders believe a lack of understanding of THC may be why some are coming at it so aggressively.

"If it were that dangerous, why would they keep coming back? And how would business owners stay in business if they were poisoning their customers?" says the Executive Director of the Texas Hemp Business Council, Mark Bordas.

Bordas also claims that to see if an outright ban would work, all you have to do is look back in time.

"We have history on our side. You heard about prohibition. It didn't work in the 20s for alcohol, certainly won't work in an e-commerce society in 2025 for hemp."

What's next:

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has made it clear that it is still his goal to have a full ban on THC products in the state.

It’s unclear if and when Governor Abbott will announce a decision on THC.