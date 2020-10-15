'The Masked Singer': Baby Alien gets spaced out in reveal

article

Nick Cannon needed a little help unmasking Baby Alien on Wednesday night’s episode of FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” but once the costume came off, he shared the stage with a former NFL star.

Mark Sanchez emerged from the mask, shocking the entire panel who collectively whiffed on his identity. At one point, panelist Joel McHale said Tom Brady popped into his head.

In character, Sanchez replied, “Joel McHale, you’re hot on my trail.”

Sanchez is retired quarterback, most famous for his tenure with the New York Jets, who selected him fifth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

He nearly led the Jets to two Super Bowls in his rookie and sophomore seasons, but fell short in the conference title games.

Quarterback Mark Sanchez No. 6 of the New York Jets looks to throw the ball against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 17, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Even so, Sanchez is most often remembered for the infamous “butt fumble,” a play in which he fumbled after sprinting into the derriere of teammate Brandon Moore during a 2012 game against the New England Patriots.

The Pats recovered the fumble and dashed into the end zone for a touchdown. For years, the “butt fumble” has been mocked and is considered one of the biggest gaffes in NFL history.

Sanchez spent most of his 10-year career as a journeyman, signing with five other teams after the Jets released him in 2014.

In Baby Alien’s final performance, Sanchez sang “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons.

He described his time on the show as the strangest experience he’s ever had. Unlike typical costumes in the competition, Baby Alien required the contestant to control a puppet.

Sanchez said gained a better command of the puppet by practicing while reading to his son. And although his time on the show has come to an end, Sanchez is excited to see his son’s reaction to dad being on TV with the same puppet he plays with at home.

“I knew my son would totally dig it, DJ at home. I think him and I watching this, he’s going to lose it because he has no idea,” Sanchez said. “He’s just been practicing these songs with me and playing with these silly puppets.”

McHale thought Eric Bana was donning the mask. Ken Jeong suspected Freddie Prinze Jr.

Robin Thicke predicted Jason Biggs would emerge from the costume. Nicole Scherzinger guessed it was ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

“The Masked Singer” airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX.

