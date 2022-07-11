Travis County deputies investigate third drowning on Lake Travis this year
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a third drowning at Lake Travis this year.
TCSO said around 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to an assist EMS call at Mansfield Dam Park. The victim had been rescued from the water of Lake Travis by family members and a bystander, and CPR was underway.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by Starflight for treatment.
On July 6, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the death, as is customary with any unnatural death on Lake Travis, TCSO said.
TCSO also reminds people the best way to ensure your safety on the lake, or any other body of water, is to wear a life jacket. In the event of an emergency on the water, follow these steps:
- Call 911 immediately
- Throw a floatation device to the distressed person
- Know where you are on the lake by using maps and landmarks
- Don't assist anyone unless you're wearing a life jacket
- Alert boaters around you — whistle, yell or use a horn