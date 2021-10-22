This week in Texas Politics: The end of the third special session
AUSTIN, Texas - The week in Texas politics began with the end of a Special Session and ended with the start of a new fight over elections.
The big issues of the week involved the Special Session, the passage of Congressional maps, the controversial appointment of a new Secretary of State and if the CDC allows children to be vaccinated will spark a new mandate fight.
FOX 7's Rudy Koski and his panel of legislative journalists break down this week in Texas politics.
