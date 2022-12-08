Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say.

MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.

The suspect vehicle then fled and the deputy pursued. Later the suspect vehicle was stopped, and the suspect arrested on CR 458, south of Thorndale, says MCSO.

The deputy was not injured, and the investigation continues, according to MCSO.

Travis Wayne Turner of Thorndale was arrested and has been charged with first-degree felony attempted capital murder, state-jail felony evading in a motor vehicle and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale Police Department and Milam County Pct. 4 Constable's Office all assisted in the arrest.