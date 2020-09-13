Thousands of fans attend Texas Longhorns season opener

Thousands of football fans made their way to DKR Stadium Saturday to watch the Texas Longhorns take on UTEP for the season opener.

In order to enter the stadium, fans needed to have their tickets on their phone and mask up.

The stadium, which can usually seat about 100,000 fans in the stands, was capped at just 25 percent for fans and on-field personnel.

Inside the stadium, social distancing markers were placed everywhere lines were expected to form to remind fans to stay six feet apart. UT Athletics says 3,000 hand sanitizer dispensers were placed all throughout the stadium.

Fans say all the restrictions are just a small price to pay to have some sort of normalcy back.

