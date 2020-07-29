Central Texas school districts, colleges and universities plan for fall instruction

With school starting in just a few weeks across the country, public school districts, colleges, and universities are finalizing plans for fall instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a list of all the public school districts, colleges, and universities that serve students in Central Texas and their current plans for fall (if available) with links to their COVID-19 resource pages or websites. Each list is in alphabetical order.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Austin ISD

Austin ISD has delayed the start of school until Sept. 8 with four weeks of remote learning, during which students who do not have access to reliable technology or internet connectivity can participate in on-campus instruction or receive paper instructional packets.

Pending approval from the TEA, there will be an additional four weeks where students who selected on-campus instruction may return to campus in phased-in smaller groups.

Remote learning students will access content for the day in BLEND and connect to the learning goals for the day. They will reflect on their thinking about topics with their teacher, their peers and individually. They will engage with new content through the use of selected video or content from curated sources. They will have an opportunity to interact with the content and they will communicate their learning with their teacher and their class.

Students who come to school will work through the remote curriculum on a stationary device at the campus (if available) or using the paper-based learning materials while adhering to local health recommendations for social distancing.

Austin ISD says it is working to ensure it maintains the health, wellness, and safety of the entire school community. To do so, each campus will do the following:

Ensure all campuses have an allotment of PPE and cleaning material on-site each week

Train all Austin ISD employees to follow health safety protocols

Provide all campuses with no-touch thermometers

Implement daily health screenings for all students prior to entering campus

Implement a system to signify students who have had their daily health screening

Modify daily cleaning schedules to ensure each space is sanitized and disinfected multiple times a day, and deep cleaning of campuses once a week

All Austin ISD campuses and facilities will also be doing the following as part of health and safety protocols:

Conduct temperature checks and health screenings upon arrival for each student and staff member

Provide a facial covering to students (older than 6 years of age), staff, service providers, and approved visitors at health screening locations if they do not have one

Place tape markings demonstrating 6-foot social distancing in all common areas and walkways

Disinfect commonly used surfaces and areas frequently

Promote frequent 20-second hand washing practices among staff and students

Remove soft furnishings, soft toys, and toys that are hard to disinfect

Identify isolation space for students who do not pass arrival screenings and/or become ill with COVID-19-related symptoms and must wait for parent pick up

Require students and staff to stay home if they, or anyone in their household, have tested positive for COVID-19 and/or are showing any symptoms

Austin ISD says breakfast and lunch will be offered in the classroom at all schools this year. Protocols for safe and sanitary meal service will be put in place at all schools, including:

Deliver breakfast and pre-packed lunches in coolers outside of the classroom to avoid additional staff entering the classroom space

Implement hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds by students and staff before and after meal service (hand sanitizer may be used when soap and water is not available)

Sanitize the food serving table prior to, during, and after each meal service

Maintain 6-ft social distance between staff and students during meal service

Do not allow sharing of desks/tables or food

Do not allow saving of perishable food items for consumption at a later time

Pending approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture, Austin ISD says it plans to send meals home with students for the days they are not on campus and run curbside at some locations for students who remain 100% virtual if needed.

Austin ISD’s transportation scheduling team will work with campuses to determine family transportation needs and coordinate bus routes based on route capacity and needed accommodations. AISD says bus procedures will:

Implement six feet of social distancing seating assignments

Provide hand sanitizer stations on buses

Implement procedures for health check of employees

Require that bus drivers always wear a facial covering while operating a school bus

Load the students starting at the rear of the bus, and unload starting from the front of the bus

Enforce one student per seat every other row, sitting by the window

Designate non-use seats by placing red tape on every other bus seat

Allow only eligible students to ride their assigned buses due to capacity

Require students 6 years and older to wear a facial covering

To read Austin ISD's current reopening plans, click here for English and here for Spanish. For updates on Austin ISD's COVID-19 response, click here.

Bartlett ISD

Bartlett ISD is set to begin its school year on August 12 and will be implementing many new health and safety protocols and restrictions for students, staff, and faculty members.

Bartlett ISD plans to offer two options for instruction: a traditional on-campus setting and remote at-home learning. The district says individuals must commit to a full grading period for either form of instruction, and if no option is selected by a parent, the default will be to begin with on-campus instruction, with the option of changing this after the first full nine-week grading period.

Students attending on-campus or receiving remote instruction will be subject to all approved grading and attendance policies and to the student handbook guidelines. All students, regardless of form of instruction, are eligible to participate in UIL, extracurriculars, athletics and CTE classes. Bartlett ISD recommends parents keep up-to-date with the district's website and Facebook page on changes with extracurriculars.

Students who opt for at-home learning will be required to log in daily and show progress for all classes or face disciplinary action, truancy court and/or loss of remote learning option. They will be expected to participate in district and state assessments and may be required to test on campus. Bartlett ISD says devices will only be provided to students through an extenuating circumstance provision.

Bartlett ISD will be requiring parents to screen each student each school day for COVID-19 symptoms and to ensure they are not sending children to campus if they have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19. If a child does have symptoms or tests positive, parents can opt for the student to receive remote instruction.

BISD says it may increase restrictions on-campus visits this school year. Parents are asked to make appointments prior to arriving on campus, and when possible, meetings and conferences may be conducted virtually. Parents are also encouraged to call ahead if they need to sign a student out. All visitors will be subject to health screenings before being allowed access to any district facility.

The district says all students, visitors, parents and staff will be required to wear masks at all times while on campus in accordance with orders from the Bell County Health Authority. Masks will be required for students over 10 and optional for 9 and younger. Employees, students, parents and visitors will also be asked to practice social distancing and eliminate contact with others.

Bartlett ISD says bringing or sharing food and drink during meetings or student lunch periods will be prohibited, and snack items, candy and drinks will not be provided until further notice. The district asks that no food be delivered to campus and any food kept to assigned spaces. Meal periods in the cafeteria will be conducted as follows:

Mealtimes will be extended

Students will be provided with grab-and-go meals to reduce time in lines

Students will maintain social distance guidelines

Students will be required to wear masks until they sit down to eat

Students will use disposable trays

Bus drivers will be required to disinfect buses immediately before starting a route or immediately after the morning and afternoon routes at a minimum.

To read the full Bartlett ISD return to school plan, click here. To read the district's Asynchronous Learning Plan, click here

Bastrop ISD

Bastrop ISD is set to begin its school year on Tuesday, August 18 with virtual instruction through at least Sept. 8.

Parents will be able to choose between on-campus learning and remote instruction for their children. Selections must be made no later than August 9.

Remote learners will receive instruction through daily live videoconferencing between teachers and students, online activities, and programming through Google Classroom and computer-based instructional programs. Attendance will be determined based on the student's daily participation and grading policies will be the same for both remote and in-person learning.

For in-person learners, parents and guardians are expected to screen their students, including a temperature check, each day before sending their child to campus or putting them on a school bus. Staff are also expected to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily, including checking their temperature.

Parents or older siblings walking students to school will be asked to stay outside. Parents driving their students will be asked to stay in their vehicles. Parents needing to pick up their child during the day will be required to call ahead for students to be sent or accompanied to their car; however, early pickups will not be allowed one hour before dismissal, except for required doctors' appointments.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks unless eating, drinking, or exercising in athletics, PE, or recess. Parents must supply their children with a clean mask every day.

Meals in the cafeteria may be packaged as "grab and go" for ease of pick up and transport. Students may have to eat in their classrooms depending on the capacity of the cafeteria and accommodating for social distancing.

Students will be required to use hand sanitizer when boarding a bus and will be assigned seats on a seating chart. All students will be required to wear masks while on the bus. Bus drivers will also be required to wear masks. Buses will be disinfected after the morning and afternoon routes.

To read the full back-to-school plan, click here.

Blanco ISD

Blanco ISD will begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with remote and in-person learning. Parents will be allowed to select what mode of instruction they want for their child via a commitment survey due by August 10. Students will be allowed to transfer between instructional models at the end of each grading period.

Blanco ISD will offer two forms of virtual instruction through Schoology and Google Classroom:

Synchronous (live) instruction: This is not available for grades Pre-K through 2nd. Students will be required to attend classes on time per class schedule and follow the dress code. Students will be expected to show their faces on the screen and participate appropriately with the teacher and other students. Students not logged in will be marked absent.

Asynchronous (not live) instruction: All grade levels are eligible. Pre-recorded lessons will be ade available and students will complete work on their own using their devices. Students may have to participate in daily check-ins with their teacher. Students will show proof of participation daily through completing assignments to demonstrate evidence of student learning.

Grading policies will be consistent between on-campus and virtual learning.

The district now has the ability to check out Chromebooks to all students. The district has a limited number of hotspots that may be available for checkout. Technology devices will be issued to families requesting a device and signing the District Issued Device Agreement Form. If the device is lost or deemed to be damaged due to negligence as defined by school administration, replacement and/or repair cost may be assessed.

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to work each day, including a temperature check. Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their student to school. A temperature check will be performed at school.

The district will limit normal visitation to campuses at this time. All visitors will be required to wear masks and no visitors will be allowed beyond reception. Essential volunteers may be used as needed but must be screened, including a temperature check, before building entry, and no students will be allowed with volunteers. Parents will not be allowed to walk students to classrooms. Early pickup is discouraged within one hour of dismissal.

Face coverings will be required for all students in grades 3-12 and staff at school. Each individual is responsible for providing their own face covering

Parents are not allowed to deliver lunches to their students until further notice. Students may bring their own meals or be served individually plated meals and will be spaced throughout the cafeteria to create distance between students. Campuses may have students eat lunch at their desk, or sit at tables with seats spaced at least 6 feet apart. No parents or visitors will be allowed during lunch. Masks may only be removed when actively eating.

Personal transportation is encouraged if possible. Masks will be required for students and drivers. Students will be assigned seats with children from the same household seated together as much as possible. Hand sanitizer will be at the entry of all buses. When possible, windows will be open to allow outside air to circulate throughout the bus and all surfaces will be disinfected. The driver’s temperature will be checked and documented before the start of each route.

To see Blanco ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Burnet CISD

Burnet CISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 20 with both remote and in-person instruction. Students will be required to attend at least 90% of their classes to receive credit and be promoted to the next grade, regardless of method of instruction.

The district says it is working to finalize arrangements such as bus routes, class rosters and remote teaching assignments after collecting instruction selections from parents. Selections will be locked in for the first grading period. If no selection is made at all, the student will default to the on-campus option. Parents will be allowed to change their selection at the end of the first grading period but must inform the campus of their decision no later than two weeks before for the change to be in effect.

Burnet CISD says they will practice asynchronous remote learning, meaning students will not have to livestream the entire school day, but students will be asked a few times each week, possibly daily, to participate in a livestream with classmates or a teacher. Grading guidelines, GPA calculation, time on tasks, attendance requirements and other expectations will match in-person instruction as closely as reasonably possible.

Students will access their course materials largely through Google Classroom, which will require both a device and daily access to the internet. Burnet CISD says it can loan devices to students, but that families who live in areas with limited coverage should consider their ability to visit WiFi hotspots in order to download and upload work on a regular basis.

The district says it will also provide a weekly supply of lunch/breakfast combos for pick-up at a centralized location.

To read the full Burnet CISD FAQ, click here for English and here for Spanish. To read the full 2020 Smart Restart plan, click here.

Comfort ISD

Comfort ISD is set to begin classes on Thursday, August 20 and will provide both remote and on-campus instruction, with expectations for coursework and grading guidelines for both to be the same.

Students who select at-home learning will be required to participate in daily learning activities and a structured schedule will be provided to students indicating required times for participation in approximately 3-4 hours of live, synchronous instruction each day.

The district says an internet connection will be required for synchronous instruction and a district computer device can be provided if needed. Google Classroom will be used for assignments and teachers will be providing training to students on how to use it. In addition to providing mobile devices, Comfort ISD will continue with the expanded parking lot Wi-Fi.

All staff will be required to self-screen daily, including temperature checks, before entering a district or campus building. Parents will be required to self-screen their students before sending them to school and visitors must be screened when they enter a campus building.

Comfort ISD says masks will be required while in school buildings, with certain exceptions outlined in Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order. Staff and students will be required to wear masks when in hallways and common areas and during arrival and dismissal.

The following practices will be in place for student meals:

Recommended health and safety measures, such as staff wearing face coverings and gloves

Sanitizing and handwashing practices in all areas of the kitchen and serving area

Eliminate self-serve counters and create traditional serving lines for elementary schools

Condiments and pre-wrapped silverware to be included with all meals

“Grab and go” meals for breakfast at all levels

Meals in disposable packaging to eat in the cafeteria

Procedural changes for receiving payment

For buses, the district says ridership will remain at typical capacity and all buses will be sanitized and wiped down daily. Bus windows will be kept partially open during routes for additional ventilation and students will be assigned seats based on a seating chart maintained by the bus driver.

To read the full parent information sheet, click here.

Coupland ISD

Coupland ISD is set to begin the school year on Wednesday, August 19 with virtual and in-person instruction. Parents will be allowed to change the instructional model at the end of each grading period.

Coupland ISD will offer two methods of remote instruction:

Synchronous instruction: This will be available to students in grades 3-8. Virtual instruction will occur in real-time for three hours daily for grades 3-5 and four hours daily for grades 6-8 . Students will be required to log in at the designated time and follow the schedule provided by the teacher. Attendance will be taken at 9 am each day in grades 3-5 and each period for grades 6-8.

Asynchronous instruction: This will be available to all students grades K-8. Teachers will provide lessons that students will complete on their own. Students grades K-5 will be expected to work 3 hours per day and students in grades 6-8 will be expected to work 4 hours per day. Students will complete daily work that the teachers will use to assess progress and take attendance. Teachers will contact their students daily.

Truancy laws will apply to students who fail to attend school and the grading policies will be the same for in-person and virtual learners.

Students who need a Chromebook to work from home will be able to check one out from the school. Students must attend school in-person to participate in activities that require them to be present at school, such as athletics, One Act Play, and UIL Academics.

To keep up to date with Coupland ISD's reopening plans, click here.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD is set to begin the school year on August 17 virtually and will remain so until October 12. At that time, parents will still have the option to keep students home.

Virtual learning will be offered in both asynchronous (independent/offline) and synchronous (students and teachers online together) methods. Students will get a schedule and teachers will use Google Classroom to share assignments and due dates for grades 3-12. Google Meets will also be used for live lessons. Del Valle ISD says that all Early College High School students will receive virtual instruction and all Austin Community College classes will also be virtual.

All students will receive a school-issued device (iPads for Pre-K through first and Chromebooks for grades 2-12) if they do not have access to a device at home. The district says they are currently researching options to improve internet connectivity issues for families and will be purchasing additional hotspots to provide to families who need one.

Students participating in remote learning will be able to pick up meals at bus stops or designated campus sites. The district is currently working on plans to handle transportation and ensure social distancing is in place on buses.

Students will be required to wear masks at all times when in-person instruction resumes.

Dime Box ISD

Dime Box ISD is set to start the school year on Thursday, August 6 with remote instruction. Students that elect to transition to in-class learning are scheduled to start attending August 18. Those who start the year online but later decide to transition to on-campus learning must notify school administration.

Students participating in remote instruction will be required to attend class each day Tuesday through Friday. The district says Flex Mondays will not start until Monday, August 24.

Dime Box ISD students will be using Google Classroom and its Remote Learning website. Depending on the class/grade level, students will have a number of options to gain credit, including:

Watching classes in real-time or participating by phone

Turning in daily assignments

Scheduled virtual touchpoints with teachers

Grades for both students that learn at home or at school will be the same. Students and parents are asked to not contact teachers through personal cell phones; instead, teachers can be contacted through GoToMeeting or their direct phone line.

All students will receive an electronic device, a Chromebook or iPad whether they decide to learn at school or at home. Areas throughout the community will be given hotspots for internet connectivity and the school grounds and parking lots can also be utilized for connectivity. Students participating in remote instruction can still get lunch and breakfast from the school. Families will be able to order the daily meals and pick them up at the school in the same way as summer feeding but at select times.

All students attending school each day must self evaluate for COVID19 symptoms before attending school. All staff members at school will be equipped with touchless thermometers to evaluate students to ensure reduced traffic to the nurse's office.

All students over the age of 10 and staff are required to wear a face mask to be on campus. The school has purchased face shields for our youngest students, but the district is requesting to reserve those for PK-1 and students 2-5 wear cloth face masks to help reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19. Students 6-12 will be required to wear a cloth mask while on campus. If a medical condition requires the use of a face shield due to the inability to wear a cloth face mask, the district will provide a plastic face shield.

Breakfast and Lunches will be served in the classroom, delivered by the cafeteria staff.

Parents are strongly encouraged to drop off and pick up their students as much as possible each day. Buses will be thoroughly cleaned after each trip focusing on high-touch surfaces. All students will have to wear masks on buses to retain access to school transportation. Students that do not wear masks will not be allowed to ride busses. Students that take masks off or are disruptive will not be allowed to use school-provided transportation. School bus windows will be open to help with ventilation and circulation.

To see Dime Box ISD's full reopening plans, click here.

Doss Consolidated CSD

Doss Consolidated CSD is set to start the school year on Monday, August 24 with two learning options: on-campus and at-home.

Doss CCSD says parents will be abale to choose their preferred instruction mode for their child and that selections will be locked in for the first full grading period. Parents will be allowed to switch between on-campus and at-home learning by submitting a request at least five days before the start of the next grading period.

Doss CCSD says that health and safety protocols will be put in place for daily activities in the classroom, on the playground, in common areas, on the bus and other areas. Parents are asked to review the new procedures in the return-to-school plan.

To learn more about Doss CCSD's COVID-19 plans, click here

Dripping Springs ISD

Dripping Springs ISD is set to begin its school year on Tuesday, August 18, and will be virtual for the first four weeks. The district says that remote learning for the fall will include structured schedules, daily engagement expectations, direct instruction by teachers and aligned content.

The district says that much of remote learning will occur in a "synchronous" format, with two-way, live virtual instruction between teachers and students with required instructional time scheduled each day. However, especially for younger children, "asynchronous" instruction will be in play as well; this instruction does not require having the instructor and student engaged at the same time, but may include teaching tools like prerecorded video lessons or game-based learning tasks for students to complete on their own, with pre-assigned work and formative assessments.

Parents are able to select on-campus or remote instruction for their students, which would follow the first four weeks and remain in effect until the end of the first nine-week grading period.

The district says when they return to in-person learning, masks will be required as well as social distancing.

For mealtimes, the district says there will be a simplified menu with pre-portioned individually-packed items that will be physically separated so students can make their choices without touching other food items. No self-service will be offered and depending on grade level, different check-out procedures will be put in place.

Students will also be assigned seats on buses based on routes, with siblings sitting together. Hand sanitizer will be used upon entering and exiting the bus and face coverings will be required for students of all ages while on the bus. Buses will also be sanitized daily with high-touch surfaces sanitized between routes.

To learn more about the district's plans for on-campus learning, click here. To check out more about DSISD's Return to School plan, click here.

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with virtual instruction until Sept. 7.

In a draft of the district's readiness plan, remote and on-campus learning will follow the same schedule so students and staff can seamlessly move between the two as needed. Students in both learning methods will have the same curriculum expectations and will use large and small group instruction for activities. All district grading policies will be followed.

The district says when they return to in-person instruction, all students and staff will be required to undergo a health screening each school day for COVID-19 symptoms or known close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Visitors and volunteers will not be allowed on campus unless authorized and parents picking up students will be required to call ahead and notify the campus upon arrival through the entry buzz in system. The student will then be escorted out. Parents will also be restricted from walking students into the building during arrival.

Masks may be mandated for students and staff and will likely be mandated in hallways, between classes, or at the beginning and end of the school day.

Lunch periods may be extended and plans may be developed for lunches to be eaten both in the classroom and the cafeteria. No microwaves will be allowed in the cafeteria and lunch visitors will not be allowed unless pre-approved. Social distancing will be enforced between seats. Only pre-packaged meals will be served and students and staff will use ID badges to access their accounts in order to not use keypads. No cash or checks will be accepted during lunch periods.

Only seniors will be allowed to get lunch off-campus and will be required to wash their hands or sanitize them upon re-entering the school.

Lockers will not be made available to secondary students and students may be required to provide their own school supplies.

Students will likely be mandated to wear masks on buses and a health screening may be required each school day before boarding or getting off the bus. High-touch surfaces on buses will be wiped down and cleared after morning and afternoon routes and mist disinfection will be applied at the end of each day. Seating will be assigned on buses to maintain social distancing.

To see a list of remote learning resources for parents, including how to work Zoom and Google Classroom, click here. To view the current Ready to Re-engage readiness plan, click here.

Elgin ISD

Elgin ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday August 24 and will be virtual for the first four weeks. Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, it will be offering two methods of instruction: 100% virtual or 100% on-campus learning.

Elgin ISD's virtual instruction will be asynchronous and self-paced with consistent teacher interaction. All assignments will be made in Google Classroom and students will be required to complete and submit daily activities and assignments. Teachers will provide pre-recorded teaching videos and will offer office hours for students to ask for help. Grading policies will be the same for both face-to-face and virtual instruction.

All students will be provided a device: iPads for PreK to 2nd garage and Chromebooks for grades 3-12. AT&T hotspots will be available for checkout for families who do not have internet access at home. Parents will also have access to training for all remote learning tools.

Parents will be allowed to select which method they wish for their students, but the choice will be locked in until the end of the nine-week grading period. Notice of any changes must be made in writing to the principal no later than two weeks before the end of the grading period.

Parents and guardians will be expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms every day before sending them to school. Staff will be required to self-screen, including temperature checks, before reporting to work.

Upon arrival, parents and guardians will not be allowed to leave their cars or walk students into the building. Parents picking up students during the school days must call ahead for students to be sent or escort to their vehicle; however, early pickups will not be permitted unless the student has a verified medical appointment.

The district says all campus visits will be required to have an educational purpose and be scheduled and approved by campus leadership. All visitors will be required to wear masks and social distance and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Students in PreK-2nd will be required to wear masks in the building and on the bus; the district will provide them with one face shield and one reusable cloth mask. Students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear masks every day and five masks will be provided by the district. Requests for accommodations based on a documented medical need should be sent to campus administration. All district employees, visitors and contractors will be required to wear masks.

No lockers will be assigned for middle and high school students and where possible, communal supplies will be eliminated.

Students will be required to eat their meals in the classroom. Meals will be pre-packaged and hand sanitizer stations will be available at the entrances/exits to the cafeteria.

All students will be required to wear a mask on the bus and will be assigned seats to sit in at all times. Students will be required to sanitize their hands as they board and exit the bus. Bus drivers will be required to clean and disinfect the driver area after each route.

To read the current reopening plan for Elgin ISD, click here.

Fayetteville ISD

Fayetteville ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24, a week later than its original start date. The district will provide both virtual and in-person instruction. Parents will be allowed to choose their student's mode of instruction, but changes will only be allowed at the end of a grading period.

Remote instruction will be provided through the district's CANVAS system following an asynchronous model with some synchronous learning, like engaging with teachers through virtual conferencing. Those who select remote instruction must have reliable internet service. If needed, remote learners can be provided with a school-issued Chromebook.

Remote learners will be held to the same grading policies as students who chose to learn on-campus. Students will be expected to complete daily activities and assignments in CANVAS and participate in scheduled learning activities.

Staff will be required to self-screen, including a temperature check, for COVID-19 symptoms each day before reported to work. Parents and guardians will be expected to screen their students for symptoms each day before sending them to school.

Visitors will be limited to those essential for school operations. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and undergo symptom screening, including a temperature check.

All staff will be required to wear a mask while working with or around students and/or other staff members. Students in PreK through 4th grade will be encouraged to wear masks, but students in grades 5-12 will be required to wear a mask.

On-campus students will be served breakfast and lunch through the cafeteria serving lines and all households are encouraged to put money on meal accounts online. Food deliveries must be labeled with the student's name and dropped off on a designated table in the cafeteria; visitors will not be allowed to have lunch on campus with their students.

The district is encouraging all families to transport their own children to and from school if possible. Those who choose to still ride the bus will be required to wear masks "as developmentally appropriate and per state and/or local guidelines." Bus drivers will also be required to wear masks.

To read the current reopening plan for Fayetteville ISD, click here.

Flatonia ISD

Flatonia ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19. Parents will be able to select in-person or remote learning for their students but will be required to commit before the first day of school. If a student chooses remote learning, the student will be expected to remain in this model for the entire grading period. If a family wishes to transition their student back to in-person instruction at the end of a grading period, advance notice will be required.

Remote learning students will be required to participate daily in synchronous and/or asynchronous learning. Daily assignments and/or progress measures will be required to receive class credit. Classroom teachers will utilize Google Classroom for online instruction; students will not receive paper packets. A laptop or a desktop computer with internet access is recommended. If neither of these are available, students should contact their campus principal.

Students participating in remote instruction will not be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities or certain CTE courses, including, but not limited to, athletics, band, welding, and UIL academics.

Students in grades 4-12 will be required to wear a face-covering during the day while indoors and/or outdoors during times when social distancing is not possible. Students in grades PK-3 have the option of wearing a face covering if their parents choose for them to do so.

FISD is working to outline campus expectations for breakfast and lunch. Considerations include

having lunches delivered to classrooms

staggering lunch times to provide opportunities for fewer students to eat in the cafeteria at one time

utilizing other spaces in the building for students to eat

preparing easy-to-grab lunches to minimize the time it takes for students to receive their meal

When students eat in the cafeteria, they will be seated at tables with reduced numbers of students at each table. Open campus for Juniors and Senior will remain in place. All students will be required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before lunch and after lunch.

Bus riders will be socially distanced as much as possible. Students will sit alone in a seat unless they are in the same family. All drivers and riders will be required to wear a face covering. Each person entering and exiting the bus will be encouraged to use provided hand sanitizer. All buses will be sanitized following each trip and whenever possible, windows will be opened to improve airflow.

To see Flatonia ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Florence ISD

Florence ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with both in-person and virtual instruction. Florence ISD is asking parents to inform the district of their preferred method of instruction no later than August 17. Parents can decide up until two weeks before school starts to change their selection, but if no selection is made, the student will automatically default to the in-person option.

Remote learners will be asked to commit to their choice until the end of a grading period. Parents must request changes two weeks before the end of the grading period.

Both the remote and in-person experiences will utilize the campus Learning Management System and follow the same expectations around coursework and grading guidelines. Remote instructional will be asynchronous and include teacher-led instruction, regular "live" teacher-student engagement opportunities, and required daily check-ins/progress for attendance purposes. Each grade will have its own instructional requirements.

Families should carefully consider their commitment to remote learning as this will require both a device and daily access to the internet. Whereas the district will loan devices and/ or hotspots to students, the district says families in areas with limited cell/internet provider coverage should consider their ability to access the internet when making this decision. Families who select remote instruction may pick up meals to go at a designated time and location.

All employees must conduct a self-health screening, including temperature checks, every morning before reporting to work. Parents will screen their child for symptoms of COVID-19. Students will have their temperatures taken at the beginning of the school day prior to entering the school facilities. Any student with a temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher must be sent home.

Only essential visitors will be permitted to enter school buildings. Volunteers are not permitted to visit campuses at this time. All authorized essential visitors will be required to participate in a health screening, including temperature screening, prior to entry into the building. All authorized essential visitors permitted to proceed beyond the reception area must follow all safety and campus protocols and will be required to wear a mask throughout the duration of their visit. Parents dropping off students may not leave their vehicles and will be prohibited from walking students inside.

Parents picking up students during the day may not enter the building and, instead, must call ahead so that students can be sent or accompanied to parent vehicles upon arrival. Early pick-ups will not be permitted within one hour before the dismissal time. No outside deliveries for students will be accepted.

Employees must wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking and/or when exercising outdoors while maintaining appropriate physical distancing. An employee may remove a mask while alone in a separate room, or in the presence of only members of the same household or residence. Employees shall provide their own personal face masks for daily use. Teachers may be provided with a face shield.

Students must wear a mask on school buses, upon entry into the school, and any time in transition as students move from one classroom or space to another. Students may remove their masks once they are safely in the classroom at the direction of the teacher. Students may be asked to wear masks during classroom activities where physical distancing is not able to be maintained. Students will not be required to wear masks outdoors during recess, but must wear a mask while lining up to/from recess. Students will be expected to provide their own personal face masks for daily use. Should a replacement mask be needed during the day, one will be provided.

Lunches will be staggered per the lunch schedule to ensure appropriate disinfection between groups. Social distancing measures will be applied in the cafeteria where possible. Self-service will be discontinued except at the FHS vending machine. Students are not to share food/drink. All condiments, utensils, etc., will be placed on the lunch tray by staff. Students will enter the serving line one at a time and will be required to wear a mask. Cafeteria staff will prepare the lunch tray and distribute to the student. Cafeteria employees will enter student IDs on the keypad or enter the tally (depending on the campus).

All passengers will be screened prior to entry onto a bus. Seating will be staggered and assigned to ensure maximum physical distancing. Masks will be required for all riders. The use of hand sanitizer will be required upon entry to the bus. Seating charts will be maintained by the bus driver. Weather permitting, windows will be open to allow outside air to circulate. Buses will be routinely cleaned and disinfected with a focus on frequently touched surfaces, including surfaces in the driver cockpit commonly touched by the operator.

To read Florence ISD's reopening plans, click here.

Fredericksburg ISD

Fredericksburg ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with both virtual and in-person instruction. Parents will be allowed to select and change the instruction model for their child but will be required to commit to a full grading period.

Students who receive remote instruction will be held to the same grading policies as their on-campus counterparts. Teachers will have contact with all students Monday-Friday through video conferencing or by telephone. Assignments will be completed through Google Classroom.

The type of remote instruction (asynchronous vs synchronous) is set by grade level, with PreK-2nd receiving solely asynchronous instruction and grades 3-12 receiving asynchronous instruction with daily real-time teacher-student interaction through Google Meets or Zoom. Daily attendance for remote learners will be recorded by one of three methods:

teacher interaction with the student

progress documented in Google Classroom

assignments completed and turned in to the teacher

The district says hotspots are available around the district at the tennis courts, by the football stadium, and at the Elementary school. Wi-Fi is also provided by the city at MarketPlatz and accessible outside the Middle School and Technology office on College Street. Meals will be provided to remote learners with designated locations for parents to pick up curbside meals.

For on-campus learners, parents will be asked to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before sending their child to campus. Staff will be required to report their self-screen results each day before reporting to work.

Visitors will be allowed on campus for educational purposes only at the campus principal's discretion and will be required to sanitize their hands and self-screen before leaning home. All visitors will be required to wear masks inside the building.

Parents will not be allowed to walk their students inside school buildings during arrival and lockers will be assigned and accessed only at times designated by campus.

Masks will be worn by all students 10 and older and staff throughout campus for as long as Gov. Greg Abbott's order remains in place, and for students who do not bring one from home, a disposable one will be provided to them.

The district says that for mealtimes, some students will eat in the cafeteria, while others will eat in the classroom due to social distancing guidelines. Only high school juniors and seniors will be allowed off-campus for lunch. Parents will be required to put money into students' accounts online.

Bus drivers will take each student's temperature before they enter the bus, and any student with a temp over 100 without an adult present will be seated at the front of the bus, then will remain outside until a parent or guardian can come to collect them. Bus drivers and students will wear face coverings and students will be assigned seats on a seating chart to be maintained by the driver. Buses will also be sanitized after every route with a focus on high-touch areas.

For more on Fredericksburg ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Georgetown ISD

Georgetown ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 20, and will be offering both face-to-face and remote learning. Parents will be required to commit to a learning format through the first nine-week grading period.

Remote learning will be facilitated through Google Classroom or another approved system, and teachers will use the same curriculum and grading policies for both modes of instruction. The district will be utilizing both asynchronous and synchronous learning, determined by grade level.

Daily engagement will be required and determined by turning in daily assignments, participating in designated student-teacher interactions and/or demonstrating daily learning progress.

The district says iPads and Chromebooks are available for students to check out with no deposit required. WiFi hotspots will also be available for check out as needed. Every device will have a protective case or sleeve and students are expected to keep their device and charging cables in the case/sleeve while the device is not in use or charging.

For on-campus instruction, parents will be required to screen their child for COVID-19 symptoms and take their child's temperature before sending them to school. Staff will be required to self-screen as well before entering a district building.

Non-essential visitors will not be allowed to enter campus. All visitors will be required to wear a mask and will be subject to COVID-19 symptom screening. Visitors and parents will be allowed by appointment only. Outside deliveries unless essential student medication will not be allowed. Parents will not be allowed to walk students into classrooms at the beginning of the day.

Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings or masks during school hours. The district will provide a reusable face mask to each student and employee upon return to campus.

Visitors will not be allowed to eat lunch with their students and meals may not be delivered to students unless medical diet restrictions cannot be met by the school. In the event a student forgets their lunch, they will be provided with a brown bag lunch.

Those who choose to ride the bus will be required to sanitize their hands when boarding and will be required to wear masks at all times. The bus driver will direct boarding and assign seating. Students may not share food, drinks or personal devices. Bus seating areas will be disinfected after each bus route, with a focus on high-touch areas.

To read the district's current reopening plan, click here. To check out Georgetown ISD's FAQ about COVID-19, click here.

Giddings ISD

Giddings ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 31 and will be offering both face-to-face and remote instruction.

Giddings ISD says that due to recent changes announced by TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, district administrators are reviewing and revising all areas affected and will release a new version of the guidance document.

For the latest on Giddings ISD, click here.

Gonzales ISD

Gonzales ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 17 with online or face-to-face instruction. Parents will be asked to make their decision no later than Monday, August 10. For the first grading period, students may shift from their current instructional model at the three week mark.

Online instruction will require students to have a consistent online presence and daily long-in requirements and progress shown in Google Classroom. Students will receive instruction through the following methods:

Daily live student/teacher interaction and engagement via videoconferencing

Online activities and programming via Google Classroom

Computer-based instructional programs

Attendance will be taken daily based on that day’s student participation in Google Classroom, computer-based programs, student-teacher interaction, and/or submitted assignments. Students will follow the GISD Student Code of Conduct and dress code during online instruction.

All K-2 students will be issued an iPad and 3rd-12th grade students will be issued a Chromebook. Reliable internet access is essential for online learning.

Staff are expected to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to coming to work, including checking their temperature. Parents/guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their students to school or putting them on a school bus.

GISD will limit visitors to campuses to essential visits only, including restricting parents from eating with children in the cafeteria or classroom. This period will include at least the first 12 weeks of school. At any time a visitor comes to campus, they will have to self-screen and have their temperature taken using a contactless thermometer. Parents who are driving their children to school should remain in vehicles and parents or older siblings who are walking their children to school will be asked to remain outside.

Parents picking up students during the day must call ahead so that students can be sent or accompanied to parent vehicles upon arrival. Early pick-ups will not be permitted one hour before dismissal, with the exception of required doctor appointments

Staff are expected to wear a face-covering at all times except when eating, drinking, exercising, or maintaining a distance of 6 feet or more from other individuals. Students will wear masks in accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, TEA guidance, and CDC recommendations unless otherwise specified in the campus plan. Parents are encouraged to send their children to school with a clean face-covering each day.

Cafeteria capacity will be based on current guidelines. Physical distance will be provided around each occupiable seat. Meals may be packaged as individualized “grab and go” meals to ensure ease of pick up and transport to eating locations. Eating in classrooms may be an option and every campus will devise lunch schedules and formats, including outside areas, that allow students to eat safely apart from each other.

The district encourages the use of personal transportation, if possible. Student temperatures will be checked before boarding the bus. Students will use hand sanitizer when boarding the bus. Students will have assigned seats using a seating chart. All students and drivers are asked to wear a face-covering while on the school bus. Windows will be cracked to allow for air circulation on the bus. Buses will be disinfected after the morning route and again after the afternoon route using an approved disinfectant sprayer.

For more on Gonzales ISD's reopening plans, click here.

Granger ISD

Granger ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with on-campus and remote instruction. Parents will be allowed to choose which mode of instruction they want for their child during registration.

Guidelines for on-campus and remote learning options will be made available after the school board reviews the current plans, said the superintendent in a letter to parents.

The district will also be utilizing a new "Remind App" to inform parents and staff of any operational changes on a weekly basis should something happen.

For more on Granger ISD's response to COVID-19, click here

Harper ISD

Harper ISD is set to start its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with remote and in-person instruction. Due to the scheduling complexities inherent in the remote learning option, parents will be asked to make a commitment for at least a full grading period.

Remote learners will receive asynchronous self-paced instruction with intermittent teacher interaction. Asynchronous instruction refers to self-paced instruction with intermittent teacher interaction. All assignments will be completed in an online learning management system. Instruction could consist of a combination of pre-recorded videos of instruction, interactive lessons, live/online meetings with teachers, written work, etc. Students will be required to complete and turn in assignments and engage in their learning on a daily basis in order to be counted present for that school day. The grading policy will be consistent with those used on campus for all assignments and assessments.

Reliable internet service is required in order to enroll in this option. Device pick-up for remote learners ONLY will be Monday, August 17th at each campus office from 7:30 am to 4 pm. On-campus learners will receive their Chromebooks during the first week of school.

All staff will be required to self-screen daily. All visitors will be required to screen upon arrival. Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their students to school.

At this time, visitors and volunteers will not be allowed beyond the reception area of each campus. Parent meetings with teachers and administration will take place virtually to the extent possible. Parents will not be able to walk students inside the building, including the first day of school.

Masks/face coverings will be required for all students in 4th grade and above, as well as all adult employees. Students younger than 4th grade are encouraged to wear masks. Students will need to provide their own personal face masks. If students arrive with no face covering, a mask will be provided for them.

In elementary, students will eat in the cafeteria and will be distanced to the extent possible. In middle school and high school, students who bring meals from home have the option to eat in the cafeteria or the picnic tables outside. The cafeteria will be restricted to only students who are eating meals. Students will not be allowed to congregate in the cafeteria and must leave once they are finished with their meal. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at the entrance to the serving lines. Masks will need to be worn in the serving line until the student is seated at their table

Parents who have the option of dropping off and picking up their children are encouraged to do so. Students who require bus transportation from the district will be required to wear a mask on the bus, regardless of age. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each use. Windows will be kept open to allow for better ventilation when it is feasible.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD has delayed the start of school until Tuesday, Sept. 8, with the first three weeks of instruction being virtual. Parents will have the option of selecting in-person or virtual instruction after that.

For online instruction, the district says it has purchased additional devices and internet hotspots to support families who need access to the internet. Those who do need help are asked to note that when registering students for school.

Both online and in-person instruction will utilize Schoology for assignments, follow similar expectations for coursework and attendance and follow the same grading guidelines. Through Schoology, the district says that parents will be able to create an account and view their child's classes and upcoming assignments and school and class announcements.

The district will use both synchronous and asynchronous instruction models. Those participating asynchronously will be required to show proof of participation daily through completing assignments and activities. Those participating synchronously will be required to attend class on time, follow the dress code, show their faces on the screen, and participate in activities, discussions and assignments.

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check, before going to work. Parents and guardians will be expected to screen their child for symptoms each day before sending them to campus.

No visitors will be allowed into the campus beyond reception, and only essential volunteers will be allowed as needed. All volunteers must be screened, including a temperature check, before they can entire the building. Parents will not be allowed to walk their children to their classrooms during arrival. Early pickup will not be allowed within one hour of dismissal.

Masks will be required for all students and staff when maintaining social distancing is not possible. Masks will not be provided by the district.

Students, except for Pre-K, will pick up their meals from the cafeteria and cafeterias, classrooms and outdoor areas may all be set up for socially distanced eating. Masks may only be removed while actively eating.

Hays CISD is encouraging personal transportation to and from school if possible. Only one student per seat will be allowed on buses if possible, though family members may sit together. Masks will be required on the bus and buses will use assigned seating.

To read the full back-to-school plan, click here

Hutto ISD

Hutto ISD is set to begin its school year on Tuesday, August 18 with virtual learning in place through Sept. 4. Parents will be allowed to select their student's mode of instruction and on-campus instruction will begin on Sept. 8 for those who opt for it.

For remote learning, Pre-K through second will participate in asynchronous learning. Students will be required to complete and turn in assignments daily on Google Classrooms and there will be a daily student-teacher check-in.

Grades 3-8 will receive synchronous instruction, with grades 3-5 requiring 3 hours of daily face-to-face instruction followed by independent work time and grades 6-8 requiring 4 hours of daily face-to-face instruction followed by independent work time.

High school students will receive asynchronous instruction in all core areas. Students will be required to complete daily assignments and teachers will establish mandatory check-ins where needed.

Children without access to a device at home will be allowed to check out a Chromebook from the district. Hotspots are also available for checkout for a complete grading period.

For in-person instruction, parents and guardians will be expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day before sending them to campus. For the first 12 weeks of school, parents, guardians and older siblings will not be allowed to walk students inside.

Parents who need to pick up their child during the day must call ahead so the child can be sent or accompanied to the parent's vehicle; however, early pick-ups will not be allowed within one hour of dismissal. All visitors will be restricted for at least the first 12 weeks of school.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks on buses, upon entering the school, and any time when students move from one space to another. Students will be required to provide their own masks and will need to wear them any time they leave their classrooms. They may remove their masks once in their classroom, but staff can require masks to be worn.

Only pre-packaged "grab and go" meals will be provided. Physical distance will be provided around each usable seat, which may mean some students will eat in their classrooms.

To read Hutto ISD's current back-to-school plan, click here.

Jarrell ISD

Jarrell ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with virtual instruction in place for the first three weeks. On-campus instruction is set to begin on Sept. 9. Parents will be required to commit to a mode of instruction for a full grading period and may only ask for changes at least two weeks before the start of a new grading period.

Jarrell ISD says it will use both synchronous and asynchronous instruction. Students will be required to participate daily, either by attending classes on time and showing their face on the screen or by completing assignments daily to show evidence of student learning.

Pre-K instruction will be asynchronous and might include teacher-student check-ins. Students in K-5 will have scheduled virtual teacher-student interaction with periods of independent practice. Middle and high school students will participate in asynchronous and synchronous learning with teachers scheduling time for synchronous learning. Attendance will be based on daily engagement, not solely on the completion of assignments. Grading policies will be the same for both in-person and virtual learners.

Grades 6-12 will be issued Chromebooks. Students without home internet will have WiFi access 24/7 at the elementary and middle school parking lots. Families without internet access can receive hotspots and Chromebooks if needed.

Parents and guardians are asked to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms each morning before sending them to campus. Teachers and staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before going to work.

On-campus visitors will be limited to those essential to school operations. They will be screened for symptoms before entering and will be required to wear masks at all times.

Students in grades 4-12 and staff will be required to wear masks during school hours. Students in PreK through 3rd will be encouraged to wear them, but not required. Students will not be required to wear them while eating.

Only pre-packaged meals will be served and students will be required to sanitize their hands before entering the cafeteria. No cash or checks will be accepted during lunch periods, and no self-serve items will be available.

Only eligible students will be allowed to ride assigned buses due to capacity and will be required to wear masks while on the bus. Bus drivers will be required to wear masks as well and disinfect seats, handles, and high-touch areas between morning and afternoon routes.

To read the full back-to-school plan, click here

Johnson City ISD

Johnson City ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with both on-campus and remote instruction. Parents will be able to choose the mode of instruction for their children but will have two weeks before the start of a new grading period to change their instructional setting.

JCISD will be using asynchronous instruction, allowing students to participate in self-paced online courses with preassigned work and pre-recorded videos. Students will be required to check-in with the teacher each day and will show proof of participation daily by completing and submitting assignments, answering questions, providing responses or feedback to posted content, completing projects or submitting pictures of assignments or tasks.

There may be some synchronous learning opportunities embedded within the remote asynchronous learning plan. Students will be expected to attend real-time virtual learning opportunities with their teachers and classmates, follow the dress code, show their faces on the screen to engage with the teacher virtually, and participate in the class or learning opportunity.

Only visitors essential to school operations will be permitted to enter district facilities. All individuals entering the building must wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose. No visitors will be allowed beyond the entry vestibule unless with prior approval. Visitors will then be required to complete a COVID-19 screening form in the reception area prior to entering any part of the building. Parents needing to drop items off for a student will contact the school to arrange a curbside or front door pick-up.

Parents will not be allowed to accompany students into the school. There will be a drop off plan for Kindergarten students for the first few days of school, but parents will not enter the school. Parents must remain in their vehicles as they wait for their students and no parents may stand outside the awning to pick up students.

Cafeteria capacity will be based upon current guidelines. Physical distance will be provided around each available seat. Students will be provided a barcode to purchase lunches to avoid using a keypad to purchase their lunch. Campus plans may allow students to eat in non-traditional areas to create social distancing. Microwaves will not be permitted in the cafeteria. Hand sanitizer will be provided at cafeteria entrances and exits. No visitors will be allowed in the building for lunch. Parents will be encouraged to make prepayments on students’ accounts using EZSchoolPay, cash, or checks to avoid cash transactions. Food in the cafeteria will be pre-packaged in boats/ bags for easy transport and quick selection to decrease the amount of time spent in line. There will be no additional snack options.

To learn more about the district's reopening plans, click here.

La Grange ISD

La Grange ISD has delayed the start of its school year until Thursday, August 20 and will offer both in-person and virtual instruction. Parents will be required to commit to either mode of instruction for a full six weeks.

For students who participate in virtual instruction, daily student participation will be required in order to be marked present. Secondary students' learning schedule will follow the same bell schedule as in-person learning. All grading policies and expectations for coursework will be the same for both modes of instruction.

Students who opt for at-home learning will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

Staff will be required to self-screen daily for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to campus and parents and guardians will be expected to screen their children each day before sending them to school.

Visitors will be limited and will be required to wear a mask and to complete a health screening when they enter the building. No non-emergency drop-offs will be allowed.

Masks will be required for students in grades 4-12 at all times, those in lower grades are highly encouraged to wear one as well. Lockers will not be assigned to high school students.

Meals in disposable packaging will be provided as much as possible, along with condiments and pre-wrapped silverware. All purchases will be encouraged to be made through Lunch Money Now to limit cash exchange. Students will be required to wear their masks but can remove them to eat. High school and middle school students will receive traditional meals in to-go containers.

Parents will be encouraged to transport their children to school but will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Students on buses will be assigned seats, with students from the same household seated together. Students and drivers will be required to wear masks while on the bus at all times.

To read the full back-to-school plan, click here for English and here for Spanish.

Lago Vista ISD

Lago Vista ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 13 with the district beginning the school year virtually.

Lake Travis ISD

Lake Travis ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with virtual instruction through at least Sept. 7.

Parents will be able to select on-campus or remote instruction for their child. Parents are asked to submit the Student Commitment Form by August 6 but will be able to change their decision up to two weeks before the first day of in-person learning. The decision then will be locked in until the next grading period for remote learners. In-person learners may switch to remote instruction at any time.

Remote learning will be a mix of asynchronous and synchronous instruction, with planned teacher interactions throughout the school day. Students will complete assignments through Schoology. Expectations for coursework and grading guidelines will be the same for both in-person and remote learning.

All students and staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature checks, each day before coming to campus.

Visitors will be limited to those essential for school operations and must be pre-authorized. All visitors will be required to wear a mask. Parents, if they need to visit for essential business, will not be allowed beyond the front office area.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks when appropriate. Disposable masks will be available if a student, employee, or visitor forgets to bring one. Students will not be required to wear masks while eating or drinking. Students will be required to bring a clean mask every day. Employees will be provided with two reusable masks and will be responsible for daily cleaning.

For meal times, masks will be required in the cafeteria except when eating. Tables will be spaced out as much as possible for social distancing. No microwaves will be allowed. Food will be served in pre-packaged containers by cafeteria staff.

All drivers and students will be required to wear a mask on the bus. Students will be asked to sanitize their hands when boarding and will only be allowed to sit in their assigned seats. Students are not allowed to share drinks or personal devices on the bus. Drivers and transportation staff will disinfect seats and high-touch areas twice a day and each bus will be deep cleaned between morning and afternoon routes.

To read the complete back-to-school plan, click here.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 13 with the first three weeks of school being virtual. Starting Sept. 8, in-person instruction will be available. Parents are asked to stick with their instruction selection through the first grading period.

In-person and virtual learning will be available for all grade levels, with a hybrid option available for elementary students. In the hybrid option, half the students will participate in on-campus and virtual learning on alternating days to reduce in-person class sizes. Leander ISD says this option will only be available at schools where enough families sign up for this choice.

Families without access to technology are asked to call their student’s campus, where a receptionist can help THEM complete the form over the phone.

Parents are asked to health screen their children prior to coming to school each morning, including a procedure by which adults will complete a Google Form accessed through a QR code at the entrance of the school. Students will later complete a screening through a pending app. Additionally, all employees will be required to conduct daily health screenings and submit a signed certification weekly to their supervisor.

All campus approved visitors must complete a health screening and wear appropriate facial coverings before entering the building. Only parents and guardians that have completed screening will be allowed past the front office for scheduled appointments.

Masks will be required during arrival, dismissal, transitions, and within classrooms.

Food delivery for students and staff, as well as personal package delivery, is not allowed. Should a student leave their lunch at home, the parent should contact the school to follow campus procedures.

Meals will be served to the student. Salad bars will no longer be self-serve. Most secondary options will be prepackaged with hot and cold entrée selections available. Students will wash/sanitize hands before entering the cafeteria and after breakfast and lunch. No visitors will be allowed at lunch.

Students who do not live in the same household will be seated a least six feet from others on the bus. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be used before boarding the bus. Buses will also be thoroughly cleaned after each trip, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

To read Leander ISD's full reopening plan, click here

Lexington ISD

Lexington ISD is set to begin its school year on August 19 with both remote and face-to-face instruction. Parents can choose their preferred mode of instruction and will have a three-week grace period. After that, students will be required to stay in their chosen method for a full grading period.

For students choosing to engage in remote learning, Lexington ISD will offer asynchronous self-paced instruction with intermittent teacher interaction and pre-assigned work with formative assessments on paper or through Google Classroom. Grading and assignments will be consistent with face-to-face instruction and will follow campus expectations.

Food Services will provide pick-up food opportunities for remote learning students.

Due to staffing constraints, all LISD teachers will be required to provide both face-to-face and remote instruction. To accommodate this, the district will release early on Fridays at 1 p.m. so teachers can use that time to set up remote lessons for the next week.

All employees are expected to conduct a self-health screening every morning and submit the results through Skyward before reporting to work. Parents/guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their students to school.

Parents picking up students during the day will call ahead so that students can be sent or accompanied to parent vehicles upon arrival. Early pickups are not permitted one hour before dismissal. All individuals picking up students must be on the approved list and will need to show their state-issued identification.

All visitors will be restricted to only those essential to school operations. Essential visitors will participate in a health screening. All cafeterias will be closed to outside visitors.

Face masks are required for students grades 4-12 and staff for as long as Gov. Abbott's order is in place. After that, individual teachers may request masks in their classrooms. Students will need to provide their own personal face coverings.

Meals will be eaten in different locations depending on grade level to promote social distancing.

Parents will screen children daily before allowing them to board the bus. All students regardless of age or grade level must wear face coverings while on the school bus. Students will use hand sanitizer upon boarding the bus. Parents are encouraged to transport their own students if possible.

To see Lexington ISD's full reopening plans, click here.

Liberty Hill ISD

Liberty Hill ISD is set to begin its school year on August 27 with both in-person and remote instruction. Parents commit to their student's learning choice two weeks before the beginning of the grading period in Skyward and will be able to change the instruction mode every six weeks.

Staff and students are required to self-screen before coming to campus. Thermometers will be available for those that do not have them at home.

Masks will be required for students and staff and will be made available as needed.

Campus administrators are considering flexible spaces during lunch to help maintain social distancing, with the possibility of more lunch periods.

Students on buses will be assigned seats when complete social distancing is not possible. They must wear a mask no matter their age. The bus is sanitized before and after routes and high-touch areas are wiped down throughout the route. Windows will be open if bus capacity is too high to social distance.

To see Liberty Hill ISD's full reopening plan, click here.

Llano ISD

Llano ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 13 with face to face and remote learning. Parents will be able to choose their preferred instructional model for their children, but if no selection is made, the student will automatically default to the in-person option. Once school has started, parents can only change the learning option at the end of a nine-week grading period. However, Llano ISD will allow a grace period for the first three weeks of school.

Teachers will use both synchronous and asynchronous methods. Attendance for remote learners will be counted by completing daily teacher-directed engagement with the content. At times students will be required to work in real-time to be counted present. Remote instruction may include various forms of digital and online learning and some paper-based activities returned to the teacher. Any pick-up or drop-off of assignments must be arranged through the student’s campus. US Postal Mail will not be used.

Students will access course materials primarily through Google Classroom and will require both a device and daily access to the internet. Although the district says it can loan devices to many students, families with limited cell/internet provider coverage should consider their ability to visit Wi-Fi hotspots to download and upload work on a regular basis.

Grading procedures, including the use of numeric grades, will be the same for remote learning students and those on-campus.

Teachers and staff are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check, before coming onto campus each day. Parents must also screen their children each day for symptoms.

Campus visitors will be restricted to only those with essential school business. Essential meetings will be by appointment or a virtual format when possible. All approved visitors must self-screen prior to entry, including a temperature check, and

will be required to wear a face covering.

All staff and students age 10 and over are required to wear a facemask at all times, students age 10 and under are recommended to wear a facemask. Parents may choose to provide a face shield for their child. A face shield will be provided for all staff.

Students will eat lunch in the cafeteria or in designated areas by campus, and as always, are welcome to bring a lunch from home

or purchase lunch at school. All meals will be prepared and packaged for students. Before entering the cafeteria, students will either wash their hands or utilize hand sanitizer. Tables will be disinfected after every student use.



All students will be required to wear face coverings while riding on the bus. Parents are encouraged to transport, if able, students to and from school. Students will be expected to use hand sanitizer when entering the bus. Buses will be disinfected after each trip, focusing on high touch surfaces.

For Llano ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Lockhart ISD

Lockhart ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with both remote and in-person learning. Parents must select their preferred mode of instruction by August 9 and if no selection is made, the student will be automatically enrolled in distance learning for the first six weeks of school.

Lockhart ISD will provide each child with a Chromebook and school supplies regardless of mode of instruction.

All students and staff will be required to wear a mask or face shield in district facilities.

Final decisions will be made and adjusted to remain in compliance with current state guidelines.

To see Lockhart ISD's current COVID-19 response plan, click here.

Luling ISD

Luling ISD is delaying its start date until Monday, August 17 with virtual instruction for the first four weeks of school. On-campus learning is expected to begin on Sept. 14 for students who select this option.

Remote learning will include live (synchronous) and independent (asynchronous) instruction through Google Classroom. Students must check-in virtually daily with each teacher at a pre-scheduled time to ensure the student is making adequate progress with work for the day.

The district says it has purchased enough laptops for every student in the district and providing internet services to students’ homes in an effort to make remote learning accessible to everyone. Those who do not currently have home internet services are asked to go to the Recent News section on the district’s website and click on the link for Free Internet Access.

For Luling ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 17 with the first four weeks being virtual. After Sept. 14, students who have selected in-person learning will be allowed on campus if conditions permit. Parents who change their mind on remote learning can only make that change at the end of a grading period and the change must be approved by campus administration.

For remote learning, grade levels and classes will be divided between synchronous and asynchronous instruction. PreK-2nd grade will have an asynchronous class for core classes and electives. For grades 3-10, core classes will be synchronous. Students will be expected to attend and work as if they were in the presence of the teacher, all students will receive grades on the same grading scale for work produced both in person and online.

Foodservice distribution for remote learners will take place at designated campus locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The district says there is a possibility school buses will be used to deliver meals to some areas. Manor ISD says it will also ensure that any family needing access to a district device and/or internet hotspots will receive one. Each campus will contact families

regarding potential need.

Parents are required to pre-screen their children every day for COVID-19 symptoms and take their temperatures before sending them to school. All students and staff will have their temperatures checked before they enter the school buildings on a daily basis.

Family members should not leave their vehicles when picking up or dropping off students and temperature checks will occur for every person entering the building. Family members will not be allowed beyond the front office for any reason, including for breakfast or lunch.

Masks will be required of all staff and students (unless a medical impairment prevents it) and must be worn when entering all MISD schools or office buildings, on buses, and within 6 feet of others on the grounds. If a child arrives without a mask, or the mask is damaged during the course of the day, they will be given one by staff.

If school is in full traditional mode, breakfast and lunch will be served as usual, but with additional attention to a new safety checklist and strict adherence to CDC recommendations. During a hybrid model implementation, breakfast will be provided in the hallway at all schools and lunch will be as normal in the cafeteria with strict safety standards. Cash transactions will be limited and parents will be encouraged to add money to food accounts online. A la carte sales will be limited or even eliminated.

Each campus will be assigned specific buses, which may result in some changes to bus routes and bus stop locations. Families should double check stops online the week before school begins. Students will be seated so that TEA recommended social distancing guidelines are met. Students will be required to wear masks while entering, riding and exiting buses.

For Manor ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Marble Falls ISD

Marble Falls ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with both in-person and remote instruction. Students and parents will be expected to commit to remote learning for a full grading period and will have opportunities to opt-in for in-person leaning on August 31, Sept. 21, Oct. 20th, Jan. 5 or March 23.

For remote learning, students are expected to log in daily to Seesaw or Google Classroom to find activities and assignments for the day. Students will be required to be engaged daily with work and to actively participate in live instruction times. Expectations for academic rigor, academic integrity, classroom behaviors, and grading will follow the district guidelines for on-campus behaviors and instruction.

Students in grades 6-12 will check-in via Zoom for every class period and may have to remain on Zoom for instruction the entire period or work offline independently and check back in or submit work showing progress for that class period.

Devices will be assigned and distributed to students in grades 6-12 and students in other grade levels may check a device out for home use. Parents will be expected to provide internet access with the necessary bandwidth for Zoom for several hours during each school day.

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their students to school. Staff are expected to self-screen before coming to work each day.

For the first three days of school, parents and guardians will be allowed to walk their students to the outside doors of the school, but for at least the first nine weeks of school, parents, guardians and older siblings will not be permitted to walk students inside the school building.

For the first nine weeks of school, parents and guardians must remain in their vehicles at dismissal time. Parents picking up students during the day must wear a face covering when entering the building, will be screened, show identification to campus staff, and then wait for their child in the foyer.

All students, PreK and older, and all staff will be required to wear face coverings on school buses and in school buildings. Teachers will provide students with an hourly “mask break”. Students will need to provide their own personal face covering. Face coverings must comply with student dress code expectations.

Campuses will determine student meal arrangements to allow for social distancing while eating, which could mean using cafeteria and classrooms for breakfast and lunch. As best available, meals will be packaged to ensure ease of pick up and transport. For at least 9 weeks, parents will not be allowed to come onto campus to eat lunch with their child or deliver food, including for any classroom celebrations.

Parents will be encouraged to use personal transportation, if possible. Students will be advised to not share foods, drinks or personal devices. Students and staff must wear masks while on the bus. Students will be required to use hand sanitizer when entering the bus. Buses will be thoroughly cleaned after each bus trip, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

To see Marble Falls ISD's reopening plans, click here.

McDade ISD

McDade ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 17.

Navarro ISD

Navarro ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with both in-person and virtual learning. Once the school year starts, families who choose at-home learning will commit until the next grading period. At the end of each grading period, at-home learners will be asked if the family wants to transition back to in-person learning. Parents who choose in-person learning may transition to at-home learning at any time.

Prekindergarten through 2nd grade will follow an asynchronous learning plan and 3rd – 12th grade will follow a synchronous learning plan. Students in grades Prekindergarten – 8th grade will use Google Classroom, while grades 9-12 will use Google Classroom and Canvas. Zoom will be used for live synchronous instruction, along with Swivl, and for communication between teachers and asynchronous learners.

Attendance will be based on daily engagement. Attendance rules, grading guidelines, and curriculum expectations are the same for at-home learning as in-person learning

All students will be provided with a device for instruction. Students in the at-home learning environment will be provided with a take-home device. Students in the in-person learning environment will be provided with a device specifically assigned to them for use in the classroom. If an on-campus student has to move to remote learning, the student’s device and other materials will be made available for them to continue learning at home.

Staff will self-screen before coming to the campus. Temperature checks will be conducted in the main offices of each location for all staff members when they report to work. Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school. A second temperature screening of students will be conducted upon entry into each building each morning or before being allowed in the classroom.

All visitors will be screened before being allowed on campuses or district offices. Campus visits will be restricted to those essential to school operations and must be scheduled by appointment. Sanitizing will occur before and after each campus visit. Parents are asked to remain outside during drop-off and pick-up

Students in grades four and above will wear masks or face shields while on campus.

Parents will be encouraged to transport their children to school daily. Students riding the bus will be assigned seats and a seating chart will be maintained by the bus driver. Students and staff will be expected to use hand sanitizer when entering the bus. Masks or face shields will be required of all bus riders. Buses will be thoroughly cleaned after each bus trip, particularly high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

To see Navarro ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

New Braunfels ISD

New Braunfels ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with both in-person and remote instruction. Parents can choose to have their student return to on-campus instruction at the end of a grading period.

NBISD will use an asynchronous learning model for remote instruction, but synchronous opportunities can be included. Students will be required to meet online with teachers in scheduled Zoom meetings throughout the day. Students earn daily attendance through daily engagement measures, which can include:

Daily progress in Canvas or SeeSaw

Daily progress via teacher-student interactions

Completion of assignments

Both on-campus and remote students will have the same expectations and experiences regarding the curriculum. All students will be provided an iPad to use during on-campus and remote learning and hotspots are available by request for remote learners with limited to no connection at home.

All staff members will be required to self-screen, including temperature checks, before reporting to work. Parents and guardians are required to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature checks, each day before sending their students to school.

Visitors will be limited to parents conducting official school business. Walking students to class and lunch deliveries of any kind will not be allowed. All visitors who enter the building will be required to wear a face-covering. Individuals who proceed beyond the reception area will follow specific guidelines for visitors, including completing a symptom screening form. Visitors to cafeteria breakfasts and lunches will not be permitted.

Students in grades 4-12, staff, and visitors will wear a face covering when entering an NBISD campus, in common areas such as hallways, cafeteria (when not eating), and whenever a physical distance of six feet from another person cannot be maintained. Students in grades Pre-K-3rd are recommended to wear face coverings, but this is not mandatory.

Students will need to bring their lunch to school or plan to eat in the cafeteria. Cafeteria seating and serving areas will be cleaned between uses. Campuses will maximize social distancing opportunities by staggering lunchtimes and locations as much as possible. Plexiglass transaction shields will be installed at every cash register station. Students will not be allowed to use pin pads, instead, either Child Nutrition staff members will manually enter student ID#’s or scanners for student ID’s will be utilized. All menu items will be individually packaged.

New Braunfels ISD encourages all families with the ability to do so to transport their children to and from school. Buses will be available to all students meeting eligibility requirements. All students regardless of age will be required to wear face-coverings at all times while on a bus. Students will be required to use hand sanitizer as they board. Buses will be cleaned between morning and afternoon routes. Bus riders will be encouraged to sit apart from one another and will be required to sit facing the front of the bus, keeping their hands to themselves. Siblings will be required to sit together.

To see New Braunfels ISD's reopening plans, click here.

Nixon-Smiley ISD

Nixon-Smiley ISD is set to begin its school year on Tuesday, Sept 1 with remote and in-person instruction. Students will be expected to stay in their chosen instruction mode until the end of a grading period. Requests to change instruction models must be submitted in writing and approved and processed by the school, which could take up to two weeks.

Remote instruction will be asynchronous with either online assignments or paper packets. Students will not be allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities and not all electives are available. Students are expected to complete and submit assignments as communicated by their teachers.

Remote learning will have the same expectations for participation and assignments as in-person. Students must provide their own electronic device and WiFi for online learning.

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school. Temperatures will be taken only as needed.

All campuses and offices will remain locked. Visitors must call the office and will be met at the door. When an on campus visit is required, visits must be scheduled via an appointment. Sanitizing will occur after each parent meeting. The number of visitors in the school will be limited to only those essential to school operations. Before visitors will be allowed onto campuses, they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

All adults are required to wear masks when in the building, classroom, and/or office with others when it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household. Classroom teachers may use face shields and social distancing when providing direct instruction in the classroom. Students over the age of 10 are required to wear masks during the school day. Staff and students are expected to provide their own masks.

Meals will be a combination of Grab and Go, in-class, and in the cafeteria as appropriate. Health and safety guidelines previously outlined in this document will apply, including frequent sanitation, hand-washing, and social distancing when possible.

Families are encouraged to drop off students or walk with students. Students will be expected to wear face masks/shields while using school transportation. Hand sanitizer will be offered to students prior to boarding. Bus seating arrangements will be established to comply with TEA’s social distancing requirements for school transportation when practical. Buses will be disinfected daily and cleaned after each bus trip or route, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.

To see Nixon-Smiley ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 13 and will be 100 percent virtual for the first three weeks. PfISD may limit students returning to an on-campus setting only at the end of a 9-week grading period.

Remote instruction will be asynchronous for all grades. Teachers will establish mandatory, synchronous interactions as needed, and failure to attend may result in an absence. Some courses may be offered online through the Edgenuity platform. Due to timeline constraints, virtual students may start the year using Google Classrooms/SeeSaw and then transition to Canvas.

RELATED: Two free COVID-19 testing sites in Del Valle, Pflugerville

\Virtual learning students will be governed by the same grading, progress monitoring, assessment, discipline, and behavior policies and guidelines as on-campus students. Attendance will be taken daily through the following methods:

Daily progress in the Learning Management System

Daily progress via teacher-student interactions

Daily completion/turn-in of assignments from student to teacher (potentially via email, on-line, or mail)

PfISD will continue to provide food services to the greatest extent possible and allowable for students participating in virtual learning.

All staff and students will be screened or self-screen daily for symptoms, including temperature screenings.

PfISD will limit access to buildings, gatherings, visitors, and field trips. Lunchtimes will be closed to parents, guardians, or visitors indefinitely. Voluntary/non-essential visitors will be suspended indefinitely. Parent visits:

Are limited to required parent meetings that cannot be held virtually

Must be held in a designated common meeting area

Require face coverings to be worn at all times

Must be scheduled by appointment

Require temperature checks and health screenings

Educational/professional visits will be approved by administrators, must be scheduled by appointment and require temperature checks and health screenings. Face coverings must be worn at all times.

All staff and students will wear face coverings, as feasible. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Students must provide and maintain their personal face covering.

Campuses may consider having student groups potentially eat in their classrooms, especially if students remain in their classrooms throughout the day. Additional spaces and outdoor spaces may be used for lunch/break times. Students will be asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after eating. Students will be encouraged to bring their own meals as feasible, or be served individually plated/bagged meals in classrooms instead of in a communal cafeteria. Disposable foodservice items will be used. Food offered at campus events is suspended indefinitely.

Campuses will encourage alternative modes of transportation for students who have other options. Seats will be assigned so the same students sit together each day. Drivers and students will wear face coverings while on buses.

To see Pflugerville ISD's full reopening plans, click here.

Prairie Lea ISD

Prairie Lea ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24, and will be fully remote until Sept. 18. At that point, students will be allowed to transition to in-person instruction if selected by August 10.

When the campus opens, each student's temperature will be checked and screened. If a student has a high temperature or symptoms of COVID-19, they will be quarantined on campus and need a parent or guardian to immediately pick them up.

The district is planning to issue Chromebooks to all students and is in the process of ordering some internet access options for families without internet access.

Masks will be mandatory at all times on campus for 3rd grade through 12th grade and face shields for Pre-K through 2nd grade.

Transportation will be offered, although students will be screened and temperature checked prior to entering the bus. If a bus rider has a temperature or symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed to board the bus or come to school.

To see Prairie Lea ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 20, with the first three weeks being 100 percent virtual. On-campus instruction will be offered starting on Thursday, Sept 10 for those who chose this option before the start of the school year. Parents will have the opportunity to notify their campus if they wish to move between instruction models at the end of each grading period.

Round Rock ISD will use Schoology for virtual learners. Students in PK-5th grade will participate in daily live, two-way instruction. Students must be logged in at the teacher’s official attendance time or complete the day’s assignments on the same day, to be marked present for the day.

Middle school students will participate in 25-30 minute periods of live virtual instruction, coupled with independent practice periods. High school students will participate in 4 hours of live, two-way instruction with Round Rock ISD teachers coupled with independent practice. Students must be logged in at the teacher’s official attendance time to be marked present for the day. Grading policies for virtual instruction will be consistent with the District’s grading policies for on-campus assignments.

Students participating in virtual learning must have access to the Internet and a device to log on to their Schoology account. The District will issue devices and/or Internet hotspots to students upon request.

Prior to arrival at school, parents and guardians will be asked to conduct a COVID assessment screening each morning for students attending school and ensure that their children have a clean face covering, school ID card, and writing utensils. All Round Rock ISD staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, including performing a temperature check, prior to reporting to work each day.

To minimize the risk of exposure, on-campus visitors will be limited to those essential to school operations. All campus visitors will utilize the electronic video intercom at the front door. Visitors allowed on campus will proceed to the reception area and asked to respond to a series of health screening questions before entering. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times and will be granted access to limited areas of the building as determined by the campus administration.

Parents and guardians who come to pick up a student from school are limited to either remaining outside and utilizing the intercom system or if this option is not available, may come into the front office area to sign out their child. Parents and guardians must wear a face covering while in the front office and may be asked to wait outside the front entrance for their student.

Students and staff are expected to wear face coverings during school hours, but this requirement is subject to change. Students will not be required to wear face coverings while eating but will be distanced six feet apart.

Students will pick up pre-packaged breakfast in the cafeteria and eat in their classrooms, with the exception of campuses that provide breakfast for all students due to their Title 1 percentage status. Lunch service locations will be dependent on each campus space and student numbers. Plexiglass shields will be installed at each cash register. Cash handling and ID card procedures will be adjusted in order to facilitate touchless transactions.

Round Rock ISD encourages families to transport their children to and from school if possible. Parents will be asked in the Parent Choice Survey if their students will be in need of transportation. Hand sanitizer will be available when entering and exiting the bus. All students will wear face coverings while riding the bus. Buses will be disinfected between morning and afternoon routes and at the end of each day.

For Round Rock ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Round Top-Carmine ISD

Round Top-Carmine ISD is set to start its school year on Monday, August 24, but with staggered start dates on each campus. On August 24, only 10th through 12th and 4th through 6th grades will be allowed on campus. On Tuesday, August 25, only 7th through 9th and Pre-K through 3rd graders will attend classes. There will be no bus transportation on these two days. Normal bus schedules will resume on Wednesday, August 26 when all grade levels return to campus.

Parents and guardians may opt to have their children participate in virtual learning and must let the district know no later than August 14. Virtual learners and a parent or guardian will be required to complete a Distance Learning Orientation before the start of school. Students may choose to switch to in-class instruction at the end of a grading period.

Instruction will be delivered and completed via various Google resources that require internet access. All virtual learners will be provided with a school-issued Chromebook. Virtual learners will be held to the same late work and grading policies as students who receive face to face instruction.

Daily attendance will be taken; the method will be reviewed during the orientation meeting. The 90% rule applies to virtual learners and excessive absences will result in truancy charges being filed.

All staff will self-screen before students arrive on campus. Campuses will open at 7:30 and students will report to their first-period class where their temperature will be taken and logged. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent to the nurse’s office. If the nurse determines the student should be sent home, a parent or emergency contact must be available to pick the student up from school. Students able to drive will be able to sign out with parent permission.

Only visitors with school business will be allowed on campus during the school day and will be screened.

All staff will have personal protective equipment. In addition to wearing face shields, teachers will have the option of wearing masks. Students in Pre-k through 3rd grade are strongly encouraged to wear masks, while students in grades 4 through 12 will be required to wear masks.

Lunch periods have been added and rearranged so that fewer students will be in the cafeteria at one time, allowing them to be spaced at least six feet apart.

Students will not be assigned lockers. Books, binders, and class-specific supplies will be stored in each classroom.

Parents are encouraged to provide transportation to and from school for their children if possible. Students will be required to wear masks on the bus. Bus windows will be open, when appropriate, to increase air circulation.

To see Round Top-Carmine ISD's reopening plans, click here.

San Marcos ISD

San Marcos ISD is set to start its school year on Sept 8 with solely remote learning. In-person instruction will be offered to those who opt-in beginning on Oct. 5.

Remote learning will not require all participants to be virtually present at the same time. Students will engage daily in 100% virtual, online learning and may have periods of daily, live instruction and periods of self‐paced, independent learning. A designated daily schedule for online instruction will be provided to all remote learning students. Attendance will be taken for all students every school day.

Students will have digital access through Canvas to all their courses, as well as the option to participate in extracurricular activities on campus. Grading guidelines will be identical for on‐campus and remote learning. Students must have access to the Internet and a device for their online learning, so the district will be providing all students with a device and hotspots will also be available to all students on an as‐needed basis.

Students in grades PK‐12 will wear face coverings in hallways, common areas, and when social distancing is not feasible, including in classrooms, to the extent it is developmentally appropriate.

Elementary students will eat meals in all available areas to maximize social distancing. Secondary students will eat in the cafeteria with plexiglass partitions installed on tables. To ensure the safety of students and staff, food delivery services will not be allowed for the first nine weeks.

Students in grades PK-12 will wear face coverings on buses to the extent it is developmentally appropriate. Face coverings will be available on school buses for students who arrive without them, although students are expected to bring their own face covering. Hand sanitizer will be provided as students enter and exit the bus. Buses will be disinfected on a daily basis. Family members will be seated together, and seating charts will be used to limit possible exposure. Bus drivers and attendants will wear face coverings in the presence of students.

To see San Marcos CISD's full reopening plans, click here.

Schulenburg ISD

Schulenburg ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19.

Seguin ISD

Seguin ISD is set to begin its school year on Sept. 8 with both in-person and remote learning. Parents and students can choose between the two when registering online or by August 21. Students will be required to stay enrolled in their choice of learning environment for a full grading period and must notify the school principal at least two weeks before the end of the grading period if wanting to change.

Both the remote and face-to-face experience will utilize Seesaw (PK-5) and Google Classroom (6-12), provide similar expectations around coursework, and follow the same grading guidelines. Remote learners will be assigned a virtual class schedule and must be available for live, synchronous instruction during each school day. Students who log in each day and engage in teacher-assigned learning apps are considered “present”. Students who have not logged in by 3 pm each school day will be marked absent. This absence can be resolved if the student engages in daily learning assigned by their teachers by 11:59 pm that same day.

Learning devices and/or WiFi hotspots will be provided as needed and available.

Staff will be required to complete a self-screening process prior to entering a Seguin ISD building each day, and the district may require further screening of employees. Parents and guardians will be required to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check, each day prior to sending them to school. Additional screening may be conducted during the school day.

Campus visitors are restricted to only those essential to school operations. Visitors and parents are discouraged from entering the campus and will not generally be allowed beyond the front office vestibule area. Volunteers are not allowed to visit campuses at this time, but consideration will be given to mental health professionals. All visitors will be subject to screening and all individuals entering the building will be required to wear face coverings. Visitors will stand behind the shield guard at office desks. Any individuals permitted to proceed beyond the reception area must follow all safety and campus protocols. Parents will not be allowed to walk students to classrooms.

All students grades PK-12 and staff are expected to wear face coverings during school hours unless developmentally inappropriate. Students and staff will be provided with a reusable cloth gaiter style face covering. Staff will be provided a face shield. Families will be responsible for daily cleaning and requested to supply a student face covering should the one provided by the school become unusable or lost.

Campus administration will determine areas that may be utilized for breakfast and lunch, which could include classrooms, the

library, or other large areas. Microwaves will not be provided in the cafeteria. All students are expected to wash hands or use hand sanitizer prior to entering the cafeteria and serving line or consuming meals in the classroom. Meals will be prepared onsite and pre-packaged in clear containers before serving.

Students will not be allowed to share food or other items at lunch with other students. Students must wear masks when not eating. At this time, due to COVID-19, mealtime visitors will not be permitted in the school cafeterias, outside food and drinks will not be

permitted unless the student brings it with them to school and sharing food for birthday parties and celebrations will not be permitted.

Bus routes will run at regular capacity. Families are encouraged to drop students off, carpool or walk with their student to school if possible. All drivers and students will be required to wear masks while on the school bus. Students should not share food, drinks or personal devices. Temperatures will be taken while students are loading the bus and the bus driver will spray hand sanitizer on the student’s hands. Students will be seated starting from the back seats, then toward the front with considerations for siblings and younger students mixed with older students.

Between each morning and afternoon campus drop-off, school bus drivers, bus assistants, and staff will be spraying and wiping down seats and high-touch items with disinfecting spray. Bus seating areas will be disinfected after each bus route, particularly high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and stairway handrails. When possible, bus windows will be open to allow outside air to circulate in the bus. Electrostatic spraying of bus interiors will occur twice weekly.

To view Seguin ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Smithville ISD

Smithville ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with both on-campus and remote instruction. Parents must submit their instruction preference for each child by Sunday, August 9. Beginning on August 10, parents will be offered the opportunity to change learning settings after the 3rd week of instruction, as well as after each grading period.

Students in Pre-K through fifth grade will participate in a combination of synchronous and asynchronous instruction through Google Classroom and Seesaw, as well as daily required practice on Lexia and/or Education Galaxy. Middle school students will receive asynchronous instruction in all core areas through Google Classroom, with mandatory, synchronous touchpoints as needed. High school students will receive asynchronous instruction in all core areas with mandatory, synchronous touchpoints as needed.

Teachers will have specific assignment and program completion requirements that will determine a student's attendance for each day. All current attendance laws still apply to virtual learning. Grading policies for virtual learning will be the same as for in-person instruction.

Meals will continue to be served curbside and possibly bus stops depending on the amount of student interest. Only students enrolled in Smithville ISD will be served a meal. Rosters of enrolled students will be used to ensure that only students receive meals and that meals are not doubled counted for reimbursement.

Smithville ISD will set up device pick up times and locations to assist families in borrowing a device if they do not currently have one.

Parents and guardians are expected to screen their students for COVID-19 symptoms each day prior to sending their students to school. Parents, guardians and older siblings will not be permitted to walk students inside the school building, however parents at Brown Primary and Smithville Elementary will be able to walk their students to their classroom for the first two days of school only.

Parents will need to call the campus 10 minutes before their arrival to pick a student up early. Parents who enter the building to check their student out must wear a mask that covers both the mouth and nose. Otherwise, all visitors will be restricted from campuses until further notice.

All SISD students will be required to wear a mask throughout the school day. Face shields are not considered masks. Parents will need to provide their children with a personal face mask and masks for elementary students will need to be clearly labeled with the student’s first and last name. Students will be permitted to remove their masks at permitted times. Parents are encouraged to attach their student’s mask to a lanyard so that in times that it can be removed, it hangs around their neck.

Students at Brown Primary and Smithville Elementary will eat both breakfast and lunch in the classroom. Teachers will have the option to take their students outside for picnic-style lunches on days in which the weather allows. For Smithville Junior High and Smithville High School, students may have meals in both the cafeteria and in classrooms. Physical distance will be provided around each occupiable seat. Meals will be packaged as “grab and go” to ensure ease of pick up and transport to eating locations. Hand sanitizer stations will be available at entrances and exits of the cafeteria. Every campus will devise lunch schedules and formats, including outside areas, that allow students to eat safely apart from each other.

Parents will screen children daily before allowing them to board the bus. Students, regardless of age or grade, must wear face coverings while on the school bus. Hand sanitizer will be available for students as they board the bus. Buses will be thoroughly disinfected after the completion of each bus route. When possible, students will be assigned seats with family members who reside in the same household. Students will be subject to disciplinary action, which includes suspension from the bus for not following required safety precautions.

To see Smithville ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Taylor ISD

Taylor ISD is set to begin its school year on Thursday, August 20 with the first four weeks of school being virtual. During this time, a determination will be made if an extension of virtual learning is needed. Parents will be given the opportunity to indicate whether they want their children to return to school remotely or to campus and will be required to make a commitment for a minimum of one grading period.

All remote learning will be asynchronous so students will be able to complete daily assignments during a time that best meets the family’s schedule. Students in Grades PreK-3 will receive weekly assignments in hard copy or electronic format but are required to submit daily assignments in an electronic format. Remote learning will be fully computer-based in Grades 4-12 with teachers providing self-paced instruction. Students who do not meet daily expectations for participation and completion of assignments will be marked ‘absent’ for attendance purposes.

For students in Grades PreK-3, devices such as a personal mobile phone with a camera, video, and email capability, will be sufficient to return daily assignments to the school. Upon need and request, the district will issue electronic devices to students in Grades 4-12. Parents and students will be required to sign a lending agreement which may require a deposit and students must adhere to the district’s acceptable use policy. The district also has a limited number of mobile hotspots available for checkout, which may not work in certain areas of the district due to the location of provider cellular towers.

Students who chose virtual learning will be offered both breakfast and lunch in a drive-by method at a location.

A health screening will be required each school day for all staff and students. Staff will utilize Crisisgo for daily screening documentation. Parents will be asked to screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to sending their children to school, take their temperature, and keep home if ill.

All campuses will utilize online meetings to limit campus visitors when possible. All visitors will be screened, must sanitize hands, and be required to wear a face covering. Visitors will follow all safety protocols and specific guidelines if they proceed past the reception area. Parent and guardians picking up their child will need to call ahead and notify the campus upon arrival through the door entry communication system. Volunteers will only be permitted by authorization of the campus administration. Parents and guardians will not be permitted to walk students inside the school building beyond the secure vestibule.

All students, where developmentally appropriate, will wear face coverings in classrooms, common areas, and hallways.

School campuses will utilize classrooms for breakfast and the cafeteria for lunch and address social distancing as much as possible. Students may bring lunches to school, but the school district will not accept any outside food deliveries. No visitors will be allowed in the cafeteria. The cafeteria, serving and eating areas will be cleaned between uses. Students will continue to be offered choices for meals and a snack bar.

All families with the ability to do so are encouraged to transport their children to and from school. Students riding buses will be required to wear face coverings/masks at all times on board as developmentally appropriate. Hand sanitizer will be available when boarding the bus. All bus drivers will wear face coverings/masks. Buses will be cleaned/disinfected between each transportation run and at the end of the day.

To see Taylor ISD's current reopening plans, click here.

Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

TSBVI will is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 17 with remote instruction. Watch the video below for more on TSBVI's reopening plans.

To visit TSBVI's COVID-19 response center, click here.

Texas School for the Deaf

The Texas School for the Deaf is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 17 and will be virtual for the first three weeks until Sept. 7. Students will then have the option of receiving instruction either in-person or remote. Watch the video below for more on TSD's reopening plans.

To see TSD's latest on COVID-19, click here.

Thorndale ISD

Thorndale ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 17, with at least the first four weeks of instruction using an A-day/B-day format to allow the district to begin school with much smaller numbers in classrooms, on school buses, and in the cafeteria. Groups will likely be divided alphabetically to maintain family groups attending on the same days.

Parents can also choose distance learning, but must contact their campus to do so before the end of the first four weeks. The district says it does not recommend this method if parents do not have reliable internet access. Wi-Fi hotspots may be available to check out if there is Sprint/T-Mobile service. Parents who choose distance learning will be asked to make a commitment for at least 3 weeks at a time.

Distance learning will be asynchronous self-paced instruction with intermittent teacher interaction. Pre-assigned work with formative assessments will be done through Google Classroom or Canvas in certain classrooms. Students may be asked to participate in classes through live video, watching pre-recorded videos of instruction, communication with staff through email or phone calls, or similar methods. There may also be some paper-based instruction for younger students.

Staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting for work each day. Parents must not send their child to school if the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is lab-confirmed with COVID-19. Parents are asked to not give students fever-reducing medication and send them to school anyway.

No visitors will be allowed in the buildings or on campus without an appointment. Parents must drop off their students without entering the building. All individuals that enter any TISD building or facility will follow specific guidelines for visitors, be subject to screening and be required to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask.

Students in fourth grade and older, or as developmentally appropriate, staff, and visitors must wear a face mask/covering over the nose and mouth when entering a TISD facility, in common areas such as hallways and cafeteria, when not eating, and social distancing is not possible. While not required, students of all ages are recommended to wear a face-covering whenever possible. Students and staff will be expected to wear a mask or face covering in the classroom.

Until further notice, outside food may not be brought onto campus including birthday celebrations. Students may bring their own breakfast or lunch when they come to school in the morning. There will be no visitors allowed in the cafeteria. All meals will be served from the cafeteria. Students may have meals in the cafeteria or in the classroom, based upon the campus plan set forth by each principal. Breakfast and lunch menu items and choices may be limited to minimize student interaction.

When possible, the district encourages families to drop students off, carpool, or walk with their student to school. Each person entering the bus will be required to use hand sanitizer. Drivers/Monitors will be provided with a mask to wear at all times while transporting students. It is required that all students (for whom it is developmentally appropriately) wear a mask on the bus. Buses will be thoroughly disinfected after each route. Windows will be left open throughout the day in between runs for additional ventilation.

To see Thorndale ISD's current reopening plan, click here.

Thrall ISD

Thrall ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 10 with both face-to-face and virtual instruction. Parents will have the option to transition at the end of the grading period and must notify the district three weeks before.

Remote instruction will be five days a week with monitored attendance and real-time instruction with various forms of digital and online methods. Students in pre-K through second grade will have prepared materials and/or digital lessons sent home weekly for daily completion. Web cameras, microphones, Chromebook/electronic devices and internet access will be required.

Drive through meal service will be available. Remote learners may participate in extracurricular activities following guidelines and safety measures.

Face-to-face learners will attend campus two days a week in-person and be virtual three days a week. Work from virtual days will be reviewed and collected on campus. Families will have their children attend school on the same schedule. Both methods of instruction will follow the same gracing policies.

Temperatures will be checked for all staff and students before they enter a building or a bus.

Visitors will be limited.

Masks will be mandatory for all students and staff. Masks will be provided to all students.

In the cafeteria, available seating will be indicated on tables to promote social distancing. Staff will supervise students waiting in line for lunch to promote social distancing. Lunchtimes and locations will be determined by grade level. Tables will be sanitized by Aramark in between lunches. Students may remove their masks to eat and drink as long as they exercise social distancing practices.

All families are encouraged to transport their own children to the appropriate campus when possible. All bus riders will use hand sanitizer as they enter the bus. When feasible, windows will be open for ventilation. Riders will sit in their designated seat and seats will be assigned to keep families together and minimize passing each other when loading and unloading. Riders will be required to wear a mask or face covering and keep it on at all times. Buses will be disinfected daily. Transportation will be provided for in-district students only.

To see Thrall ISD's reopening plans, click here.

Waelder ISD

Waelder ISD is set to begin its school year on Monday, August 24. For students beginning the school year online, a mandatory orientation will be held in the cafeteria Saturday, August 22 at 9 am. Computers will be issued, login information given, and the requirements of the program will be explained. Online students must attend this event.

Wimberley ISD

Wimberley ISD is set to begin its school year on Wednesday, August 19 with both in-person and virtual learning.

Wimberley ISD will be offering both synchronous and asynchronous learning. For both, students will be assigned a virtual class schedule and must be available for live, synchronous instruction during each school day. Attendance will be based on daily engagement, not solely on the completion of assignments. Grading for all remote courses will follow the same grading policy as the courses in the face-to-face model.

Staff will be required to complete a self-screening process prior to entering a Wimberley ISD building, and the district may require further screening of employees. Staff are expected to sign in any time they are accessing a District facility/building utilizing identified procedures on the doors or as a campus sign-in sheet. A parent or guardian will be required to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature checks, each day prior to sending them to school.

All visitors who enter the building will be required to wear a face-covering and those who proceed beyond the reception area will follow specific guidelines for visitors. Parents are discouraged from entering the campus and will not be allowed beyond the front office area or to walk students to classrooms. Volunteers are not allowed to visit campuses at this time. Visitors will stand behind the shield guard installed at reception desks.

Parents picking up students during the day will call ahead so that students can be sent or accompanied to parent vehicles upon arrival.

Students and staff are expected to wear face coverings during school hours. Students will not be required to wear face coverings while eating. Students and staff will be provided with a reusable face covering. Families will be responsible for daily cleaning and requested to supply a student face covering should the one provided by the school become unusable or lost.

Students will not be assigned an academic locker. Students will be permitted to bring backpacks to class.

Campus administration will determine areas that may be utilized for lunch, including classrooms or other large areas. Physical distance will be provided around each occupiable seat in the cafeteria. Microwaves will not be provided in the cafeteria. Students will be seated encouraging social distancing guidelines. All students are expected to wash hands or use hand sanitizer prior to entering the cafeteria. At this time, mealtime visitors will not be permitted in the school cafeterias.

Families are encouraged to drop students off or walk with their students to school if possible. All drivers and students 10 and older will be required to wear masks while on the school bus. Students should NOT share food, drinks or personal devices. Students will use hand sanitizer provided near the bus stairwell when boarding. Students will be seated starting from the back seats, then toward the front and family units are required to sit together regardless of age.

Bus seating areas will be disinfected after each bus route, particularly high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and stairway handrails. When possible, bus windows will be open to allow outside air to circulate in the bus. Electrostatic spraying of bus interiors will occur daily.

To see Wimberley ISD's full reopening plans, click here.

COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

Austin Community College

Austin Community College is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, August 24.

The campuses remain closed to the public. Campuses and centers are open only to students attending in-person classes and essential faculty and staff. ACC says it will slowly expand in-person opportunities for Health Sciences and Applied Technologies courses and gradually scale-up hybrid learning options for other programs that require some face-to-face components as the situation allows.

All other courses will remain online and the majority of employees will be asked to continue to work remotely. Classes listed as online in the course schedule for fall will remain online for the duration of the semester.

Students and staff will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms using the ACC Health Screening App. ACC ID badges or Student ID cards will be required for all employees and students upon entry. Employees and students must display their I.D. at all times. Visitors will be required to show their photo I.D.

Temperature checks will be conducted with a no-touch thermometer. If you have a fever 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, you will not be admitted to the building.

Facial coverings/masks are required for anyone entering an ACC building and must be worn at all times. In private spaces such as an individual office, facemasks are not required if you are alone.

Austin Community College provides free, secure drive-up WiFi to students and employees at all campus locations. WiFi can be accessed from the parking lots seven days a week from 7 am to 11 pm. Students access this by using the same WiFi username and password they use normally.

Students who don't have a personal computer, laptop, or tablet, can complete the Student Technology Access Form.

For ACC's full COVID-19 response plans, click here.

Baylor University

Baylor University is expected to begin its school year on Monday, August 24 with a shortened fall semester. To allow for this revised schedule, classes will be held on Labor Day, there will be no Fall Break, and the Thanksgiving holiday will be shortened.

Due to fewer days on-campus, the university will reduce the costs of housing, dining and parking on a prorated basis for students.

Face coverings are required to be worn by all faculty, staff, students and visitors in all buildings on the Baylor campus.

Baylor is requiring a negative COVID-19 test of all students and employees coming to campus for the fall semester. Processing takes 48 hours. Baylor does not have a mandatory quarantine for students traveling from out-of-state.

The percentage of classes scheduled to be online is less than 30% and Baylor says it continues to prioritize face-to-face instruction with the flexibility to add more face-to-face classes while following CDC recommendations for all higher education institutions for social distancing in classrooms.

The University’s tuition rate and fees for the fall semester will not change. Families experiencing loss of income due to COVID-19 are encouraged to reach out to Student Financial Services to request a review of their student's financial aid package based on the change in family economic circumstances.

The university has a limited number of laptops, web cameras, document cameras, microphones and select adapters available. Students can complete this online form to request equipment needed, then if approved, pick it up at the ITS Annex just around the corner from the Baylor Bookstore in the Fifth Street Parking Garage.

For more on Baylor's COVID-19 response, click here.

Concordia University- Texas

Concordia University-Texas is set to begin its fall semester on Monday, August 24th. Most 3000, 4000, 5000, and 6000 level courses will meet virtually only until September 14. Most other classes (mostly 1000 and 2000 level) will be offered in person.

In-person classes will be offered in two methods:

HyFlex (Hybrid-Flexible) — All students have the option to participate in every class either virtually or in person. Students can make this decision based on their own personal situation and needs and do not need permission to do so.

Hybrid — Each professor will work through the individual needs of each class and will communicate with students about when they can come to campus.

Courses that have an in-person option the first three weeks of school will be designated in My Info as well as in Blackboard Learn by August 1. Programs and courses that are fully online and asynchronous will see no change.

The freshman residency requirement is still in place but the university says it is considering all requests for exemptions and those requests can be made to your admissions counselor. The university is currently expecting between 236 and 260 people to live on campus, primarily in double-occupancy rooms.

Masks will likely be required by all students.

Campus will be open to all students to use the Wi-Fi, study rooms, library and other services. Residence Halls and Dining Services remain open.

For more on Concordia's fall planning, click here.

Huston-Tillotson University

Huston Tillotson University is set to begin its fall semester on Monday, August 24. It will remain online for the fall semester. All students will receive a tablet computer fully equipped and specifically designed to meet the technical needs of online instruction.

Southwestern University

Southwestern University is set to resume on-campus instruction on Sept. 7. Students will have the option of engaging in remote learning.

All staff and faculty on campus for the fall semester are required to have a negative COVID-19 test, taken 14 days prior to students returning to campus or as instructed by Human Resources. All students are required to present a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken no earlier than 14 days prior to arrival on campus. The test is the preferred polymerase chain reaction test (PCR); antigen or antibody (serology) tests will not be accepted.

Upon arrival, students will take an intake test at a designated time and space on campus. Any student with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested at the campus Health Center. To ensure there is not a high percentage of asymptomatic cases on campus and to monitor infection rates, randomized testing will be conducted on campus throughout the semester. Students will self-quarantine until the results of any COVID-19 test are known.

Students and staff will be asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms on a daily basis. Anyone exhibiting a high fever or other symptoms must stay away from campus.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks. Southwestern will provide every student, faculty member, and staff member two high-quality, reusable and washable, non-medical-grade masks. One disposable mask will be provided to visitors. The University will have extra masks on hand for purchase to replace lost or damaged masks.

Southwestern University will not discount tuition for remote learning.

To read Southwestern's reopening plans, click here.

St. Edward's University

St. Edward's University is set to begin its fall semester on Monday, August 24. The majority of classes will be virtual, with selected experiential courses conducted on-campus in a safe, physically distanced in-person environment.

Students will be allowed able to walk or drive around campus as long as they follow the social distancing recommendations issued by Austin Public Health and the CDC.

St. Edward's will not be further discounting tuition due to the fact that the university awards more than $80 million in tuition relief. The university says many students receive well over 50% in tuition relief, with some students receiving close to or at full tuition in gift aid. Students are urged to work directly with student financial services advisors to assess eligibility for these scholarships and need-based grants.

To read St. Edward's current fall reopening plans, click here.

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University is set to begin its fall semester for more courses on Wednesday, August 19.

Courses will be offered in three ways:

Face to face which are also synchronously streamed remotely via Zoom from the classroom

Remote only with instruction generally delivered synchronously during scheduled class time via Zoom although asynchronous activities may be used

Online prepared specifically using principles for online learning with instruction delivered either synchronously during scheduled class time or asynchronously

To attend a face-to-face class, students must wear a face covering. If a student refuses to wear a face covering, the instructor should ask the student to leave and join the class remotely. If the student does not leave the class, the faculty member should report that student to the Student Conduct office for sanctions. Additionally, the faculty member may choose to teach that day’s class remotely for all students.

The university has implemented a new Bring Your Own Device policy that requires that students have access to technology for online and remote delivery. This policy allows the inclusion of the cost of this device as part of the financial aid calculation. Additionally, students can request emergency aid to help purchase the required technology.

The university will not charge the additional distance education differential tuition for undergraduate students resulting in a net savings of $8.5 million in tuition to students for the fall semester.

Face coverings must be worn by all individuals, faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus or at off-campus activities that are sponsored by TAMU or TAMU recognized student organizations in indoor public areas or outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

To maximize study spaces on the main campus, the university is acquiring 40-50 tents and over 500 café tables to provide additional seating outdoors for students. WiFi will be available. Additional furniture will be placed in existing covered areas such as those around the Evans Library and the Architecture building.

For Texas A&M's current fall plans, click here.

Texas Lutheran University

Texas Lutheran University is set to begin its fall semester on Tuesday, August 25.

Approximately 60 percent of its 430 fall courses will be offered face-to-face with the remaining courses online. The classes will be offered in four methods:

Face to face: This will be a traditional face-to-face course. Students who cannot attend due to illness or quarantine will participate through Zoom/eRacer content.

Face to face split: This is a traditional face-to-face course but since the class size is too large to maintain social distancing, the face-to-face time is split. Students not physically present will attend through Zoom or complete online assignments.

Online synchronous: All classes are virtual and will have a designated meeting time. Classes will be held at the discretion of the instructor at the time listed on the course schedule.

Online asynchronous: All classes are virtual but do not have a designated meeting time. Synchronous activities are not required.

Students and staff will be required to self-screen and certify through the #CampusClear App every day. Students and staff will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public spaces on campus.

For more on TLU's fall plans, click here.

Texas State University

Texas State University is set to begin its fall semester on Monday, August 24. Students are asked to quarantine for 14 days before arriving on Texas State campuses.

Fall 2020 classes will be delivered by four different instructional formats:

Online classes : instruction is delivered online.

Hybrid classes : instruction is delivered primarily online, with some face-to-face instruction.

“Flexible” face-to-face classes : instruction is delivered primarily in-person, with some online delivery.

Traditional face-to-face classes: instruction is delivered in-person.

Students are encouraged to review their current fall 2020 semester schedules as soon as possible. Due to the nature of some class content and degree programs, including licensure requirements, not all classes will be available online. Students are encouraged to meet with an academic advisor in their college or degree program to identify degree-applicable courses and options available to them.

Masks will be required indoors and outdoors at all times except when alone. Occupancy indoors will be limited to 50 percent of maximum capacity.

For more on Texas State's fall plans, click here.

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Austin will begin its fall semester on Wednesday, August 26, with in-person instruction ending Nov. 24 and most students attending classes remotely for the remainder of the semester.

Students will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days before arriving to campus. Students not yet in Austin are asked to stay in their homes and limit in-person interactions as much as possible. If quarantining at home is not possible, then students are asked to quarantine for up to 14 days before their first on-campus activity once they arrive in Austin. Students already in Austin should quarantine in your Austin residence for 14 days prior to the start of classes or their first on-campus activity.

The university will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department guidelines regarding international travelers self quarantining before returning to campus.

All students and staff will be required to wear face masks indoors unless when alone in a private office, eating in a campus dining facility or when students are in their own residence hall rooms. Masks will be encouraged outdoors.

Students will be asked to use the Protect Texas Together app to self-screen daily for COVID-19 symptoms before going to class.

Students may choose to do their semester online, with exceptions for some courses. Many classes, including the 400 largest unique classes, will meet online only. Not all classes will be available online, so students will need to assess how such a choice would affect their paths toward graduation. Classes will be more evenly distributed through an expanded class day running from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rooms will be assigned to classes so that when all students registered for that class attend, no more than 40% of the seats in that classroom will be occupied.

Online and on-campus courses will have the same tuition rates.

Student-focused buildings and spaces including dining facilities, Recreational Sports facilities, the Student Services Building, the Texas Union and the William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center are expected to be open, with social distancing and masking requirements in place, when residence halls plan to open to students on Aug. 20. UT will modify dining options, including ordering, delivery and seating, to follow health behavior guidelines and limit unnecessary interactions.

Most rooms in residence halls will be slated as double occupancy in addition to a number of single-occupancy rooms. Residents will be required to wear face masks in common spaces but not when they are alone or with their roommates in their own rooms or when eating at an on-campus dining facility. Residents will not be allowed to have guests in the residence halls during the day or overnight.

The university will honor all contracts for university-owned residence halls. Students will be required to sign a COVID-19 amendment to the housing contract.

For more on UT's fall reopening plans, click here.

