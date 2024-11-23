Threats of explosive devices on Round Rock trails determined false, possible "swatting": police

The Brief Round Rock police say someone made online threats about placing explosive devices along city trails. Police say these threats have been determined false and may be a case of "swatting". "Swatting" is when someone makes a false report in order to elicit a police response.



The Round Rock Police Department says that an online threat about explosive devices on trails has been determined false and may be a case of "swatting."

Police say that an individual posted online about placing explosive devices along Round Rock trails. However, further investigation determined the posts are false and there is no threat to the public.

RRPD says that it believes this is a case of swatting, "where a false report was made to provoke a police response".

RRPD is continuing to investigate the threat's source and says it will take "appropriate action" against those responsible for the threats.