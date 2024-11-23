Threats of explosive devices on Round Rock trails determined false, possible "swatting": police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department says that an online threat about explosive devices on trails has been determined false and may be a case of "swatting."
Police say that an individual posted online about placing explosive devices along Round Rock trails. However, further investigation determined the posts are false and there is no threat to the public.
RRPD says that it believes this is a case of swatting, "where a false report was made to provoke a police response".
RRPD is continuing to investigate the threat's source and says it will take "appropriate action" against those responsible for the threats.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a Nov. 23 post on X by the Round Rock Police Department.