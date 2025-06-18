Three Fort Hood soldiers sentenced to prison for human smuggling plot

The Brief Three former U.S. Army soldiers from Fort Hood received federal prison sentences for a human smuggling plot. Enrique Jauregui, 26, organized the scheme; Angel Palma, 21, and Emilio Mendoza Lopez, 22, were involved in transporting individuals. The incident included a high-speed chase and a collision with a Border Patrol vehicle; sentences ranged from 24 to 33 months.



Three former U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood were sentenced to prison for their role in a plot to smuggle people across the border.

What Happened:

Court documents say that Fort Hood soldiers Enrique Jauregui, 26, Angel Palma, 21, and Emilio Mendoza Lopez, 22, worked together in a smuggling three people across the US-Mexico in November 2024.

Jauregui organized the plan, giving Palma and Mendoza Lopez where to pick up the men and instructions about what to do. Palma and Mendoza Lopez would be paid by Jauregui after the migrants were dropped off.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Palma and Mendoza Lopez drove from Fort Hood and picked up one Mexican national and two Guatemalan nationals.

In Presidio, Texas, along the Rio Grande, the U.S. Border Patrol attempted to pull over the vehicle. They then led agents on a high-speed chase.

Related article

At one point, they hit a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle, injuring an agent.

Palma, Mendoza Lopez and the three others ran from the scene. They were later arrested.

Jauregui, Palma and Mendoza Lopez all pleaded guilty in early 2025.

Palma and Mendoza Lopez were sentenced to 24 months in federal prison in May.

Jaurehui was sentenced to 33 months in prison for aiding and abetting the transportation of illegal aliens for financial gain.

In addition to the prison time, the former soldiers were sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Jaruegui must also pay a $10,000 fine.

What they're saying:

"The sentencing of these individuals underscores the serious consequences of engaging in human smuggling," said Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens for Homeland Security Investigations El Paso in a statement. "Recruiting fellow soldiers to participate in illegal activities, culminating in a reckless high-speed chase with law enforcement, is a blatant betrayal of duty and public trust. HSI alongside our law enforcement partners, remain committed to dismantling smuggling networks and ensuring those responsible face justice."