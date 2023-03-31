Three teens rob South Austin gas station at gunpoint: APD

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a violent armed robbery at a South Austin gas station earlier this week, the Austin Police Department said.

Officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at the 7-Eleven at 105 E. Stassney Lane around 4:30 a.m. on March 29. Surveillance video shows three armed teens entering the 7-Eleven and rushing toward the clerk as they ransacked the store.

One of the suspects towered over the clerk, holding the clerk at gunpoint as he tried to open the safe. The suspect fired at the safe several times close to the clerk. Luckily, no direct fire or ricochets hit the clerk, APD said.

The suspects continued stealing items before leaving the store toward their vehicle. While running, one of the teens shot at the building toward the clerk inside the store.

Two suspects were located quickly and police arrested, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old. A third suspect, possibly a teen, has yet to be identified.

APD says investigators also identified some of the suspects in this robbery as part of a group responsible for 11 other robberies earlier this year.

APD's Robbery Unit has noticed an increase in aggravated robberies involving juvenile suspects, specifically violent robbery series, with their primary area of concern is repeat juvenile offenders within short periods of time. The Robbery Unit will be working with the Travis County Juvenile Prosecutors to identify proactive measures to reduce the recidivism of juvenile defendants, says APD.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.