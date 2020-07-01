Tito's Vodka providing free hand sanitizer to Austinites on July 2

article

Tito's Handmade Vodka will be providing free hand sanitizer to Austinites while supplies last.

From noon to 6 p.m. on June 2, all Austinites and Texans willing to make the drive to Krieg Softball Complex, located at 222 S Pleasant Valley Rd, are eligible to pick-up hand sanitizer made by Tito's. The company says everyone picking up must be 18 or older and those picking up must wear a mask in their car.

Each car is limited to three hand sanitizers, and the company will continue to pass out sanitizer until supplies run out.

“Due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Texas, we wanted to make our hand sanitizer more widely available to the local community,” said Taylor Berry, VP of Brand Marketing at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “We’re starting in our hometown of Austin, with plans to expand to additional Texas cities in need.”

Since the end of March, Tito’s has donated hand sanitizer to critical frontline workers at over 500 organizations in Central Texas, and to 25 states and counting across the United States.

The company says the plan is to start in Austin and roll out to other Texas cities in the upcoming weeks. Find out more by visiting Tito's website.

