Fort Hood's SHARP program under inspection

Fort Hood's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program is under inspection.

At the request of III Corps senior leaders at Fort Hood, Texas, U.S. Army Forces Command sent an Inspector General team to Fort Hood earlier this week to conduct an inspection on the program.

The inspection will be done by a seven-member team focused on the dates of June 30 to July 3.

The inspection team will have three objectives:

Examining the SHARP program's implementation at Fort Hood

Assessing whether the command climate is supportive of Soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault

Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.

The inspection team will brief Fort Hood and Army Forces Command leaders upon completion of the inspection.

The announcement comes the same day that Texas Rangers arrested a civilian suspect connected to the Vanessa Guillen case. Another military suspect took his own life when law enforcement attempted to make contact with him.

On June 30, partial human remains were found close to the Leon River in Bell County, an area of interest in the search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Texas Rangers, with assistance from Army CID and other agencies, are still processing the scene.