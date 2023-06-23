Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender arrested in Austin

article

Members of Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender in Austin on Thursday.

30-year-old Dante Tremanye Thompson was arrested without incident in the 6400 block of Springdale Road in Austin.

Thompson was featured on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list on April 21. He was wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon by Travis County authorities and failure to register as a sex offender with the Austin Police Department.

In 2017, Thompson was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl, for which he received a three-year sentence from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

Thompson was previously convicted of robbery and sentenced to four years in prison with TDCJ.

In April, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force initiated a fugitive investigation on the whereabouts of Thompson, who was last known to reside in Austin.

Thompson was booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await further judicial proceedings.