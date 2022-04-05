U.S. beer sales topped $100 billion in 2021, industry group says

article

As the nation toasts National Beer Day this week, brewers across the country are reflecting on a year of growth despite lingering challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brewers Association, an industry group for small and independent brewers, says overall beer sales were up 1% in 2021 – hitting $100.2 billion – while sales of craft beer specifically were up 8%.

In all, Americans bought 187,637,077 barrels of beer in 2021. With one barrel equal to 31 gallons, that’s a whopping 5,816,749,387 gallons of beer.

Craft beer accounted for 13.1% of those pours, while imports made up 21%. The remaining 65.9% was from larger, non-craft domestic producers like Anheuser-Busch and MolsonCoors.

Experts say some of the growth is due to the return of customers to tap rooms and bars as coronavirus restrictions were loosened and people felt more comfortable being out. But even as customers return, many of the small and independent breweries are facing new challenges.

"Craft brewer sales rebounded in 2021, lifted by the return of draught and at-the-brewery traffic," Bart Watson, the association’s chief economist, explained. "However, the mixed performance across business models and geographies as well as production levels that still lag 2019 suggest that many breweries remain in recovery mode. Add in continuing supply chain and pricing challenges, and 2022 will be a critical year for many brewers."

According to the Brewers Association’s count, there were 646 new brewery openings and 178 closings in 2021, while the number of operating craft breweries reached an all-time high of 9,118. That amounts to over 400,000 jobs across the industry.

Top 25 overall brewing companies for 2021

Anheuser-Busch Inc., St. Louis MO MolsonCoors, Chicago IL Constellation, Chicago IL Heineken USA, White Plains NY Pabst Brewing Co., Los Angeles CA Diageo, Norwalk CT D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Pottsville PA FIFCO USA, Rochester NY Boston Beer Co., Boston MA, Milton DE Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico CA New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins CO / Kirin, San Francisco CA Duvel Moortgat USA, Paso Robles CA, Kansas City MO, Cooperstown NY Founders Brewing, Grand Rapids MI / Mahou, San Miguel CO Gambrinus, Berkeley CA, Shiner TX Bell's Brewery Inc., Comstock MI CANarchy, Longmont CO, Tampa FL, Salt Lake City UT, Comstock MI, Dallas TX Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Downingtown PA, Lakewood NY, Brooklyn NY Stone Brewing, Escondido CA SweetWater Brewing Co., Atlanta GA Deschutes Brewery, Bend OR New Glarus Brewing Co., New Glarus WI Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn NY F.X. Matt Brewing Co., Utica NY Gordon Biersch Brewing Co., San Jose CA Abita Brewing Co., Covington LA

Top 25 craft brewing companies for 2021

D. G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Pottsville PA Boston Beer Co., Boston MA, Milton DE Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico CA Duvel Moortgat USA, Paso Robles CA, Kansas City MO, Cooperstown NY Gambrinus, Berkeley CA, Shiner TX Bell's Brewery, Inc., Comstock MI CANarchy, Longmont CO, Tampa FL, Salt Lake City UT, Comstock MI, Dallas TX Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Downingtown PA, Lakewood NY, Brooklyn NY Stone Brewing, Escondido CA SweetWater Brewing Co., Atlanta GA Deschutes Brewery, Bend OR New Glarus Brewing Co., New Glarus WI Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn NY F.X. Matt Brewing Co., Utica NY Gordon Biersch Brewing Co., San Jose CA Abita Brewing Co., Covington LA Minhas Craft Brewery, Monroe WI Stevens Point Brewery, Stevens Point WI Great Lakes Brewing Company, Cleveland OH Odell Brewing Co., Fort Collins CO Harpoon Brewery, Boston MA Summit Brewing Co., Saint Paul MN Allagash Brewing Company, Portland ME Troegs Brewing Co., Hershey PA Georgetown Brewing Co., Seattle WA

What is a craft brewer?

The BA says they define "craft brewer" as a business that produced less than 6 million barrels of beer a year and "independent" meaning less than 25% of the brewery is owned or controlled by a large one.

