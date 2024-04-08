PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse seen across Central Texas

Central Texans and visitors alike got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse Monday afternoon.

The path of totality passed over a large part of Central Texas, including Austin, Dripping Springs, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Killeen, Fredericksburg, Blanco, Llano, Burnet and northwest San Antonio.

While solar eclipses happen about twice a year, any given spot on the planet only sees temporary darkness from the moon’s shadow once every 400 years, according to the American Astronomical Society.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. won't happen until 2045, but the next one in Central Texas isn't expected to happen again for more than 319 years.

Viewers across the region sent photos and videos to FOX 7 Austin of their eclipse experience. The submissions are arranged by county below.

Travis County

Tim submitted this photo of a sliver of the eclipse from Austin.

Claire O. sent this photo from Austin of the eclipse with a gold-orange glow.

Estela Kilby snapped this photo of the eclipse from Del Valle.

Jennifer Uchebo sent this photo of the eclipse ring in from south Austin.

Traci Brunner sent this photo of the beginning of the eclipse as seen in Lakeway.

Emily Bonderer sent in photos of the progression of the eclipse taken in Pflugerville.

This photo was taken at 1:04 p.m.

This photo was taken at 1:14 p.m.

This photo was taken at 1:36 p.m., showing the totality.

Jane Lindsey sent this photo from western Travis County.

Williamson County

Hector Beltran sent this photo of the eclipse ring from Cedar Park.

Sherlyn Sims sent this photo of the eclipse framed by a tree branch.

Alex Tucker sent in these photos from Florence.

Tucker told FOX 7 Austin that he used a VisiSolar Photo Filter while using Pro mode on his Samsung Galaxy. The blue tint came from decreasing the white balance on the camera.

Greg H. sent this photo from Georgetown.

Joey Martinez sent this photo from Georgetown.

This photo from the beginning of the eclipse came from Jay Hernandez in Leander.

Miranda Repenning sent this photo from Liberty Hill.

Robin Phillips submitted this photo from Liberty Hill.

N. Flores sent this photo in from Taylor.

Hays County

Josh and Jen B. sent this in from Dripping Springs.

Sandi Garcia submitted this photo of a sliver of the eclipse from Kyle.

Burnet County

Lorraine sent this photo from Bertram.

Chea Nichols sent this in from Burnet.

Zach Wilks submitted this photo from Lake LBJ.

Caldwell County

This photo from Lockhart was sent in by Kaitlyn L.

Gillespie County

Dawn Moreau sent this in from Fredericksburg.

Alexis Cisneros submitted this photo from Willow City.

Milam County

Erin Rech sent in this photo from Buckholts.

You can submit your eclipse photos and video through the FOX 7 WAPP.