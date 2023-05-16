Potentially toxic blue-green algae back at Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin

As weather heats up, so does the risk of toxic algae, and the City of Austin says it's back at Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin.

The City says blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, was found at all monitoring sites except for Walsh Boat Landing between May 2 and May 12.

Certain species of blue-green algae can produce toxins which are harmful to people and pets.

Testing takes time, so the City says you should assume that the algae found on the lakes may be toxic.

The City recommends:

People and pets should avoid contact with algae

Do not drink water directly from the lake

Rinse off after contact with the water

Do not allow dogs to lick their fur prior to rinsing.

As a reminder, swimming is prohibited in Lady Bird Lake.

As part of the routine algae monitoring program, the City conducts biweekly visits to Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin during the summer and early fall.

Results from their tests will be posted at AustinTexas.gov/Algae as soon as they are available.

The City is not currently monitoring creeks for harmful algae, but they say it could be present along with bacteria, such as E.-coli, parasites and other dangers.

They recommend not getting in the water if it is warm, stagnant or if you see scum, film or algae.

Due to the risk of bacteria, they say you should also avoid natural water bodies for at least three days after it rains and if lots of dogs are present.

If you have sudden, unexplained symptoms after swimming, you should contact your medical provider or the Texas Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

For a pet, contact your veterinarian.

You should also let the City know by completing the reporting form, found at AustinTexas.gov/Algae.

On Lady Bird Lake, the City has documented harmful algae proliferations every year since 2019, when several dogs died after swimming in the lake.

On Lake Austin, algae sampling began in 2020, and harmful algae has been detected on that lake every year since then.