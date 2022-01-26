Transient suspect wanted for December Manor murder arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The man officials say shot and killed a man in Manor in December has been arrested and charged. The Austin Police Department says it has taken 25-year-old Christopher Isaiah Martinez into custody for the December 14 deadly shooting of 25-year-old Jose Cruz Rivera.
A warrant had bee issued for Martinez's arrest in December 2021 and bond had been set at $500,000. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said last week that it believed Martinez was living in Austin and he had reportedly been spotted in the Riverside/Pleasant Valley area.
Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Rivera of Manor on December 14. Just before 10 p.m. that night, deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 13500 block of James Garfield Street in Manor. Deputies arrived and found Rivera dead with a gunshot wound.
