Travis Co. commissioners, Austin City Council get COVID update

Austin Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 to a joint session between the Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council.

Dr. Mark Escott is expected to provide the latest numbers on the coronavirus in the area. He's expected to answer questions from commissioners and city council members as well much like he did at last week's joint session.

Today's session comes as the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues this week, but those doses are not coming fast enough to meet the demand in the Austin area.

Texas will receive more than 332,000 first doses of the vaccine from the federal government this week, but Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the city has only received enough vaccine for 2% of the population—with health care workers, nursing home residents, people 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions still waiting to be vaccinated.

