Travis County begins final round of ice storm debris pickup on April 17

Make sure your brush is on the curb.

Travis County is set to begin its second and final round of ice storm debris pickup on April 17 from publicly accessible streets in unincorporated areas.

Travis County Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) Department has been working since February to get everything picked up.

As of March 30, the county has picked up 4,708 loads of debris, which amount to 239,432 cubic yards.

To prepare, residents in all parts of unincorporated Travis County are asked to place ice storm debris on the curb no later than Sunday, April 16.

The brush piles should not be placed under low power lines or low-hanging tree branches and should not be blocked by cars, trash cans, or other objects.

TNR and its contractors will not be able to return to any street for a third round of pickup.

Travis County will only pick up tree limbs and branches from the storm, not other materials like trash.

Residents in city jurisdictions indicated by shaded areas on TNR’s jurisdiction map should contact their city to inquire about debris pick up.

Other storm recovery information, including information about privately-run debris drop off locations that may charge a fee, is available on the Travis County Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.