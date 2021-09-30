Travis County Commissioners Court approves FY 2022 budget
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court has unanimously approved and adopted the county's proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.
The $1.4 billion budget goes into effect on Oct. 1 and includes investments in mental and behavioral health, elections and emergency response.
Highlights of Travis County’s annual general fund operating costs include:
- Health & Human Services: $79.7 million
- Public Safety: $117.4 million
- Community & Economic Development: $21.6 million
- Infrastructure & Environmental: $41.1 million
In addition to the annual general fund operating costs, the Commissioners Court included funding for the following priority projects in the FY 2022 budget:
- Robust Elections Office ($5.8 million): Ensuring safe and accessible elections through an expanded budget that will allow for the purchase of new technology and additional staff
- Mental Health Services ($5.1 million): Expanding services for mental and behavioral health care, with a focus on community-based prevention services
- Emergency Services ($1.1 million): Expanding the County's emergency response system, including wildfire mitigation, comprehensive emergency, and disaster crisis management
- Overdose & Medication Assisted Treatment ($175K): Addressing the opioid epidemic by increasing the budget from $75k to $250k for life-saving methadone and medication assisted treatment
- Permanent Supportive Housing ($600K): Investments in housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness with a focus on people who intersect with the criminal justice system
- Deaf Services ($89.8K): Providing translation services for people who are deaf and hard of hearing
- Housing Services ($89.3K): Keeping elderly and disabled people in their homes by assisting with needed home repairs
- County Internship Program ($90K): Investing in future leaders at local universities and colleges through paid county internships, with a focus on improving diversity and equity.
View a synopsis of the budget here.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter