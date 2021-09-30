Travis County Commissioners Court approves FY 2022 budget

The Travis County Commissioners Court has unanimously approved and adopted the county's proposed fiscal year 2022 budget.

The $1.4 billion budget goes into effect on Oct. 1 and includes investments in mental and behavioral health, elections and emergency response.

Highlights of Travis County’s annual general fund operating costs include:

In addition to the annual general fund operating costs, the Commissioners Court included funding for the following priority projects in the FY 2022 budget:

Robust Elections Office ($5.8 million): Ensuring safe and accessible elections through an expanded budget that will allow for the purchase of new technology and additional staff

Mental Health Services ($5.1 million): Expanding services for mental and behavioral health care, with a focus on community-based prevention services

Emergency Services ($1.1 million): Expanding the County's emergency response system, including wildfire mitigation, comprehensive emergency, and disaster crisis management

Overdose & Medication Assisted Treatment ($175K): Addressing the opioid epidemic by increasing the budget from $75k to $250k for life-saving methadone and medication assisted treatment

Permanent Supportive Housing ($600K): Investments in housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness with a focus on people who intersect with the criminal justice system

Deaf Services ($89.8K): Providing translation services for people who are deaf and hard of hearing

Housing Services ($89.3K): Keeping elderly and disabled people in their homes by assisting with needed home repairs