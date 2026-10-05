Travis County deputy crash: Woman charged with DWI after hitting patrol vehicle

The Brief Woman charged after driving wrong side of roadway and hitting a Travis County patrol vehicle The patrol vehicle went off the road and hit a tree An 8-year-old child was in the vehicle with the woman driver



A woman is facing two felony charges after a crash involving a Travis County patrol vehicle.

The backstory:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened on Oct. 3 at around 3:30 a.m. on US 183 near Creedmoor Drive in Travis County.

DPS says a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on 183 when the driver of the vehicle drove on the wrong side of the roadway and hit a Travis County patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Dig deeper:

A Travis County deputy in the patrol vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

DPS says the Nissan was driven by an adult female and there was an 8-year-old child passenger. Both the female driver and the child were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a 2nd degree felony, and Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger Under 15, a state jail felony.