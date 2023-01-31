Travis County deputy pinned under 18-wheeler tire while assisting another driver, sheriff says

A Travis County deputy is recovering after being pinned under an 18-wheeler tire that slid on an icy road, the sheriff's office said. The deputy is expected to survive.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said around 8:46 a.m., a deputy pulled over and exited his vehicle to assist the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off the road in the 3900 block of SH 130 northbound.

While assisting the driver, another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road and struck the deputy. TCSO said the deputy was pinned under one of the tractor tires.

TCSO, DPS, AFD and ATCEMS all helped free the deputy, and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The deputy is in surgery and is expected to survive.

"I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who responded and assisted this deputy in his time of dire need. Both his biological and TCSO family are relieved and thankful that he’s alive. Please, please don’t drive on these icy roadways. It’s not worth your life or the lives of the first responders who are literally putting their personal safety on the line," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez.