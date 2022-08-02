Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held August 2-5 around Travis County

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from August 2-5.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

People receiving their second dose, third dose, or booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, so it can be updated.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Some locations have pediatric vaccines for babies and young children 6 months to 5 years of age.

Tuesday, August 2

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Wednesday, August 3

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

Foundation Communities (APH)

7224 Northeast Dr. Austin, TX 78723

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Moderna (6 months and up), Pfizer (6 months and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

La Michoacana Meat Market (Travis County)

2237B E. Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 78741

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

El Rancho Supermercado - Research (Travis County)

8752 Research Blvd. Austin, TX 78758

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Finca Supermercado (Travis County)

9616 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite #130 Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Thursday, August 4

Northwest Family YMCA (APH)

5807 McNeil Dr. Austin, TX 78729

9 am – 12:30 pm

Moderna (6 months and up), Pfizer (6 months and up), Johnson & Johnson (18 and up)

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

Galindo Elementary School (Travis County)

3800 S. 2nd St. Austin, TX 78704

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

9111 FM 812 Austin, TX 78719

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

8807 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78754

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (5 and up)

JD’s Supermarket (Travis County)

6506 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Friday, August 5

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 Austin, TX 78741

9 am – 1 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up)

Central Texas Allied Health Institute (Travis County)

1400 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78721

9 am – 2 pm

Pfizer (6 months and up), Moderna (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

834 E. Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744

5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Pfizer (12 and up)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)