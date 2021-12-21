Travis County offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits

Travis County is offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the public by appointment only at county community centers.

Residents are advised to call the community center most convenient to them to make an appointment. The centers will be open until 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22nd and will reopen on Monday, December 27th.

The following locations will be offering the kits for pick-up:

Del Valle: South Community Center at 3518 FM 973 in Del Valle, call 512-854-1520

Manor: East Rural Community Center at 600 W Carrie Manor St. in Manor, call 512-854-1550

Jonestown: Northwest Rural Community Center at 18649 FM 1431, Ste 6A in Jonestown, call 512-854-1500

Oak Hill: West Rural Community Center at 8656 SH 71, Ste 100 in Austin, call 512-854-2130

Pflugerville: North Rural Community Center at 15822 Foothill Farms Loop in Pflugerville, call 512-854-1530

Central Austin: 5325 Airport Blvd in Austin, call 512-854-4120

The county says that the test kits expire on January 31.

A map of Travis County Community Centers can be found here or below:

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin health officials update city's staging thresholds for Risk-Based Guidelines

UT researchers predict winter COVID-19 surge if behaviors aren’t changed

Austin-Travis County extends ordinance allowing enforcement of COVID-19 rules

1 year since COVID-19 vaccines became available in Austin

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter